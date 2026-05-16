Bears Named Top Landing Spot for Down-and-Out Free Agent Who Thrived Under Al Harris

One of the positions the Chicago Bears could still use more help at is cornerback.

Chicago is slated to have a competition on the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson between veteran Tyrique Stevenson and rookie Malik Muhammad.

The problems with that competition are Stevenson played poorly enough last season to have his role reduced, and Muhammad is a total wild card as a rookie. That is not an ideal situation for a Bears team that ranked 22nd against the pass in 2025.

As a result, the Bears would be wise to consider adding one more veteran competitor for more depth in the room.

Bears named top landing spot for Trevon Diggs

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In an article listing the top free-agent landing spots for former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors named the Bears as one of them, along with the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"However, if there are injuries that deplete the Bears’ depth, or if the younger options on the depth chart prove not to be ready for an expanded role, Chicago could take a flier on Diggs," Ulrich said. "There are more 'ifs' to sort through of course, like Diggs’ health, but this is a name to keep in mind for Chicago. "

Diggs once looked to be on a star trajectory after two straight Pro Bowls (2021 and 2022) and a first-team All-Pro selection earlier in his career, which led to Diggs getting a massive contract extension from Dallas.

But injuries have helped derailed Diggs' career since then, and he just hasn't looked the same when on the football field. That led to Dallas cutting him late in 2025 before he was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers, where he failed to make an impact.

Diggs is healthy and ready to sign with a team, as evidenced by his posting some workout videos on social media. But it remains to be seen what he has left in the tank after what we've witnessed recently.

Trevon Diggs' best years came under Al Harris

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Bears current defensive backs coach is Al Harris, who spent five years (2020-24) with the Cowboys as defensive backs coach before being hired by Chicago in 2025.

The best years of Diggs' career (2021 and 2022) came on Harris' watch and it's reasonable to believe the veteran coach will have some insight into how Diggs can get his career back on track.

That possibility could make Diggs more attractive to the Bears than he would be for most teams.

Should the Bears sign Trevon Diggs?

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason and former Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

There really is no risk in bringing Diggs in.

He's only going to get a veteran's minimum deal, which means he can be cut without much pain if things don't pan out.

If he can be just a bit better than what he has shown the last two years, he'd provide adequate depth for a Bears team that was ravaged by injury at cornerback last season and has a clear question mark at one starting spot.