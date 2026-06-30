Chicago Bears' Offseason Grade Barely Docked for Two Critical Missteps

While we wouldn't view the Chicago Bears' offseason as a total failure, we certainly aren't super high on it, either. However, one analyst views things differently.

ESPN's Seth Walder handed out grades for the offseason moves of every team in the league and gave the Bears a "B+" grade, which is tied for the fourth-best mark handed out by the analyst.

Walder listed the DJ Moore trade with the Buffalo Bills as a move he liked, but he was not a fan of the Bears' failure to add an edge rusher.

Welcome to party, Seth.

"The Bears are in a pretty tight cap situation, but it's hard not to look at this team and think it could have used reinforcements on the edge. The focus will be on quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense, but Chicago's defense is still a question mark," he wrote.

Bears' biggest offseason mistakes

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Not adding an edge rusher wasn't the only mistake the Bears made on defense. Their other biggest need, the interior of the defensive line, was inadequately addressed.

Yes, the Bears drafted Jordan van den Berg, but he's just a sixth-round pick and early evidence suggests he needs a lot of work, particularly when it comes to his get-off.

Chicago added Neville Gallimore in free agency, but the Bears needed someone who can defend the run better than Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett and Gallimore's history suggests he doesn't qualify as someone who can do that.

The edge rusher situation is even more frustrating because the Bears seemingly didn't even try to upgrade the group that has a ton of question marks after a season in which the Bears tallied only 35 sacks.

Chicago checked in on Maxx Crosby, but that doesn't mean they were ever serious about pulling off a trade for him.

Chicago had ample opportunity to draft an edge rusher but instead opted for positions that weren't immediate needs, like tight end (Sam Roush) and center (Logan Jones), for example.

Not making any significant additions at EDGE or defensive line, two positions that usually shine for teams that have won the Super Bowl in recent years, should have led to a worse grade for a win-now team like Chicago.