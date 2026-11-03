Chicago Bears Report Card for Week 8 Win Over Seattle: What Regression?

Ben Johnson tested Caleb Williams every bit as much as the Seattle Seahawks.



Facing down the defending Super Bowl champions on their field required more than a good game plan. It required crafting something special and then executing it, and they did it in in a 34-17 win.



"We knew it was going to be challenging," Johnson told reporters afterward. "This was one of the more elaborate game plans in terms of what we were asking him to do as well. That had a lot to do with their scheme and we needed that out of him to make sure we were getting into a good play that had a chance."



Williams was barking out plays, yelling changes, hollering on the sidelines for players to pick up the changes he had coming. He admitted afterward to a tremendously difficult week of preparation with the game plan.



The attention to detail on the part of Williams and the Bears got them through what could have been a disaster once Seattle closed within 20-17 in the fourth quarter. Instead, a decisive touchdown drive ensued and then James Lynch's clinching interception.



The Bears just dropped 34 points on the road against the best defense in the NFL — Dave (@davebftv) November 3, 2026

Williams and the offense didn't have all of the answers every down, but had them when necessary. Maybe the best example was a key 39-yard run by Kalif Raymond with what looked like a screen pass but actually was called a lateral in the statistics. It set up the decisive TD and came right after they couldn't get out of the huddle and organized in time to prevent a delay-of-game penalty.



"One of the biggest things that I told the guys is when an event happens, I told the guys after Packers game, when an event happens something happens, cool," Williams said. "The reaction is the most important thing and that equals the outcome.



"Being able to react a certain way, being able to respond a certain way the way we did is really important for us."



Passer rating vs Seahawks last 5 weeks



Justin Herbert 62.4

Brock Purdy 92.5

Bo Nix 71.1

Patrick Mahomes 58.3

Caleb Williams 101.0 pic.twitter.com/3LIvAkJxFX — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2026

At 6-2, the Bears have the look of division contenders and Super Bowl contenders because they continue to respond to whatever they face, whether it was the need for a long drive or for a first down when they're backed up against their goal line.



"It's a part of us," Williams said. "It's who we are. When we need those moments, when we need those drives we understand."



Here are the grades for the kind of performance on which championship teams can be built.



Running game: A



The Bears have had more rushing yards, and much better than 3.6 yards per carry they accomplished, but D'Andre Swift displayed exceptional spatial and situational awarneness to find the yards and inches when necessary. His three touchdowns rushing matched his career high set against Carolina in the opener. The 126 yards on the ground came against one of the league's best run defenses, as Seattle has allowed more yards on the ground only once this year and that in a victory over the Chargers. More key than the yards were the 35 attempts. The offensive line allowed them to mount a 17-play drive to start the game and own the clock for 35:03 to Seattle's 24:57.



kalif raymond yards was definitely a reception and pass



ball goes forward, not by much but definitely forward



can see it right after release the ball goes left pic.twitter.com/31il5VKs5a — klaus (@_psilovibin) November 3, 2026

Passing game: A



They knew coming in the deep strikes would be difficult to find but Williams managed to display enough patience and they found ways to get the 20-plus gains needed to keep Seattle's secondary occupied and off the line of scrimmage so the running game could work with smaller increments. Williams should have 39 more passing yards because his 39-yard throw to Kalif Raymond was a forward pass and not backward as the stats say. Rome Odunze's 21.8 yards per four receptions might have been his best game in the league, although he's had bigger games in total yards and catches. Colston Loveland made a huge mistake with his fumble but seven receptions proved huge in keeping the chains moving and building the possession time. It came against what was supposed to be the best NFL secondary. The line's efforts included only one sack of Williams.



Run defense: A



Jeffery Simmons' impact was felt not only as a pass rusher but in clogging Seattle running lanes. The Seahawks had their running backs back but they had nowhere to run. They had 81 rushing yards but just 61 from their backs. The Bears had their best game at limiting yards on first or second down and it shouldn't have been a surprise then when they had allowed only 1-of-11 third-down conversions.



Jeffery Simmons pass rushing has been well documented he’s just as good against the run.



His run stops have generated -69 EPA since 2024 (ranking 2nd among defensive tackles) #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/2XTH9x1Ef8 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 3, 2026

Pass defense: A-



Limiting Seattle to 188 passing yards is an accomplishment in itself. They couldn't completely shut down Jaxon Smith-Njigba but made him work for what he got and then shut off the rest of the receivers. What they did best was apply heat to Sam Darnold. Simmons, Montez Sweat and Devin Bush had sacks and Sweat actually had two more wiped out by defensive back penalties. The rush produced Seattle's turnover, as well. Austin Booker tipped it and it wound up in James Lynch's hands to set up a Bears TD. They had enough to survive another Tyrique Stevenson gaffe for a TD. PFF graded Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Stevenson out with terrible nights, but if they were that bad how did Darnold have a poor 74.1 passer rating and receivers other than Njigba (6-118 yards) have only six catches for 56 yards? Dillon Thieneman's hitting when he came up on shorter passes set an early tone. The 1-of-11 on third downs didn't come just from the Bears' pass rush. The DBs did the job, as well.



Dillon Thieneman's stats this season:



• 75.2 rating allowed on 24 targets

• 47 tackles

• 5 passes defended

• 3 QB hits

• 2 tackles for loss

• 1.5 sacks

• 1 INT pic.twitter.com/8Ili0Ca5dk — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 2, 2026

Special teams: A



Booker's blocked field goal and prevented Seattle from getting back within one score at the time. They'd have been tied later after scoring a TD if not for his play. Seattle's Jason Myers also missed a conversion kick while Cairo Santos had a perfect night kicking from placement and kicking off. Even when the Bears got a punt blocked, they came out smelling like a rose.



MISSED XP EARLIER, BLOCKED FIELD GOAL NOW pic.twitter.com/pPmABUhLpD — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) November 3, 2026

Coaching: A+



They got their weapon and Dennis Allen wasn't afraid to use him. They had Simmons on the field for 87% of the plays. Allen kept the blitzing to a minimum when they quickly discovered they really did have an impactful rush with their new defensive tackle. Offensively, Johnson had a sharp game plan designed to get the Seahawks moving laterally when they wanted to attack. They were able to move ahead immediately and never gave up the lead.



Overall: A



As Caleb Williams pointed out afterwards on ESPN's postgame show, the Bears were supposed to be the "team of regression" this year because of their first-place schedule. Beating the Super Bowl teams in successive weeks and four defending division winners in four attempts over the first eight games looks more like a Super Bowl team than a team struggling to stay above water while facing steep competition.

never seen a punt get blocked and then go this far pic.twitter.com/ecrQBrE53J — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026

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