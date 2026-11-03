Winners & Losers From Bears Victory, And the Grades They Received
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The Chicago Bears just dismantled the defending Super Bowl champions on their own turf. They came away with an impressive 34-17 win and looked every bit like a legitimate contender.
Nobody would've seen that coming 24 hours ago, or one week ago, when the Seahawks came away with a 20-3 win over the Chiefs. It's actually more difficult to narrow down the strong performances than it is to find the weak ones. That's a testament to how well they played on both sides of the ball.
Who were some of the most significant winners and losers from the impressive victory?
Winner: Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons was worth every penny. He made an immediate impact in his first game in Chicago, overwhelming the Seahawks' offensive line from the first snap and getting his first sack in blue and orange on his fourth. Sure, Grady Jarrett's facemask penalty might've clouded it, but the sack stood.
The game-wrecking defensive tackle was all over the field for Chicago. Simmons finished the contest with six tackles, two TFLs, one sack and one pass deflection. He's the key piece that could turn their defense into a truly elite unit.
Grade: A+
Loser: Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's disappointing season continued Monday. He had a costly missed tackle that sprung Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 21-yard play to spark Seattle's third drive. Unfortunately, that was far from his only lousy play, as he couldn't hold up against Smith-Njigba all night.
Sure, very few fare well against No. 11. Most hold up much better against Cooper Kupp at this stage of his career, though. Johnson, on the other hand, just holds Kupp (illegally). He also gets beat by players like Tory Horton on crucial two-point conversions. Just overwhelmingly uninspiring for the Bears' previously highest-paid defensive player.
Grade: D-
Winner: Caleb Williams
Entering Monday night's contest, the Seahawks hadn't given up more than 189 yards through the air in a game. They had the league's best pass defense, and it wasn't particularly close. Nevertheless, Caleb Williams had 165 yards by halftime and finished with 24 completions on 34 attempts for 247 yards and 1 passing TD.
Nobody had moved the ball on Seattle's elite defense the way the Bears were able to, and Williams did it by consistently hitting his receivers in stride on pinpoint intermediate throws. Nobody can deny Williams' promise anymore; even his most outspoken haters (including Troy Aikman) have no choice but to believe. He's inevitable.
Grade: A
Loser: Tyrique Stevenson
Jaylon Johnson wasn't the only Bears cover man who struggled mightily in coverage against Seattle. JSN also beat Tyrique Stevenson deep on a double move on third-and-10 before halftime. Again, Smith-Njigba is great, but you can't get beat deep in that scenario. Not with how well the defense had been playing.
Stevenson was also responsible for covering Kupp (whom he left wide open) on his fourth-quarter touchdown. If it wasn't clear before, Monday night's game made it painfully obvious how much better Malik Muhammad II already is than Stevenson and Johnson right now.
Grade: D-
Winner: Bears coaching staff
With all the hype surrounding each team's recent trades and just how much talent they have on both sides of the ball, the battle of the minds flew well under the radar. The contest featured an elite clash in the coaching department, though. Mike Macdonald and Ben Johnson are two of the league's best head coaches. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is also one of the league's finest DCs.
Chicago had its longest opening drive since 2007, and Johnson called one of his best games since becoming the Bears head coach/rescuing the franchise. Meanwhile, Allen's defense has seemingly found its missing piece. The Bears defense played lights out for much of the contest, and were especially strong on third down (Seattle went 1 for 11).
Grade: (Johnson - A-) (Allen - B+)
Loser: Bears offensive line
The Seahawks' stout defense completely controlled the line of scrimmage Monday. Not counting the 39-yard Kalif Raymond catch-and-run on the fourth-quarter screen, the Bears ran for only 87 yards on 34 attempts. Ben Johnson stuck to the ground game, but they didn't enjoy much success.
To their credit, they held their own in pass protection for the most part. Williams had time to navigate the defense and find the open man more often than not. It was still a stifling performance by Seattle's defense.
Grade: D+
Winner: Rome Odunze
Suddenly, Rome Odunze is stacking solid performances. He picked up right where he left off in the second half of last week's win over New England, and was Williams' go-to target Monday. Odunze finished the contest with four grabs for a team-high 87 yards.
Odunze has made his fair share of tough catches in traffic in recent weeks. That's the most positive development of his career, as that was his main calling card at the collegiate level. He's starting to live up to his potential.
Grade: A-
Winner: Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat played like a man possessed opposite his college teammate. He won't get credit for a three-sack performance, but he deserves credit for it. The edge rusher had two sacks taken off the board due to holding calls on Bears cornerbacks. He was also in Sam Darnold's face on countless more plays.
Sweat made the most of his one-on-one opportunities against Seattle. He looked awfully motivated to bounce back strong after serving his two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. It'll hopefully be a launching point for the rest of the season.
Grade: A+
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian