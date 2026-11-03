Winners & Losers From Bears Victory, And the Grades They Received

The Chicago Bears just dismantled the defending Super Bowl champions on their own turf. They came away with an impressive 34-17 win and looked every bit like a legitimate contender.

Nobody would've seen that coming 24 hours ago, or one week ago, when the Seahawks came away with a 20-3 win over the Chiefs. It's actually more difficult to narrow down the strong performances than it is to find the weak ones. That's a testament to how well they played on both sides of the ball.

Who were some of the most significant winners and losers from the impressive victory?

Winner: Jeffery Simmons

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffery Simmons was worth every penny. He made an immediate impact in his first game in Chicago, overwhelming the Seahawks' offensive line from the first snap and getting his first sack in blue and orange on his fourth. Sure, Grady Jarrett's facemask penalty might've clouded it, but the sack stood.

The game-wrecking defensive tackle was all over the field for Chicago. Simmons finished the contest with six tackles, two TFLs, one sack and one pass deflection. He's the key piece that could turn their defense into a truly elite unit.

Grade: A+

Loser: Jaylon Johnson

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Johnson's disappointing season continued Monday. He had a costly missed tackle that sprung Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 21-yard play to spark Seattle's third drive. Unfortunately, that was far from his only lousy play, as he couldn't hold up against Smith-Njigba all night.

Sure, very few fare well against No. 11. Most hold up much better against Cooper Kupp at this stage of his career, though. Johnson, on the other hand, just holds Kupp (illegally). He also gets beat by players like Tory Horton on crucial two-point conversions. Just overwhelmingly uninspiring for the Bears' previously highest-paid defensive player.

Grade: D-

Winner: Caleb Williams

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Mike Morris (94) applies the pressure during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Monday night's contest, the Seahawks hadn't given up more than 189 yards through the air in a game. They had the league's best pass defense, and it wasn't particularly close. Nevertheless, Caleb Williams had 165 yards by halftime and finished with 24 completions on 34 attempts for 247 yards and 1 passing TD.

Nobody had moved the ball on Seattle's elite defense the way the Bears were able to, and Williams did it by consistently hitting his receivers in stride on pinpoint intermediate throws. Nobody can deny Williams' promise anymore; even his most outspoken haters (including Troy Aikman) have no choice but to believe. He's inevitable.

Grade: A

Loser: Tyrique Stevenson

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Johnson wasn't the only Bears cover man who struggled mightily in coverage against Seattle. JSN also beat Tyrique Stevenson deep on a double move on third-and-10 before halftime. Again, Smith-Njigba is great, but you can't get beat deep in that scenario. Not with how well the defense had been playing.

Stevenson was also responsible for covering Kupp (whom he left wide open) on his fourth-quarter touchdown. If it wasn't clear before, Monday night's game made it painfully obvious how much better Malik Muhammad II already is than Stevenson and Johnson right now.

Grade: D-

Winner: Bears coaching staff

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all the hype surrounding each team's recent trades and just how much talent they have on both sides of the ball, the battle of the minds flew well under the radar. The contest featured an elite clash in the coaching department, though. Mike Macdonald and Ben Johnson are two of the league's best head coaches. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is also one of the league's finest DCs.

Chicago had its longest opening drive since 2007, and Johnson called one of his best games since becoming the Bears head coach/rescuing the franchise. Meanwhile, Allen's defense has seemingly found its missing piece. The Bears defense played lights out for much of the contest, and were especially strong on third down (Seattle went 1 for 11).

Grade: (Johnson - A-) (Allen - B+)

Loser: Bears offensive line

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' stout defense completely controlled the line of scrimmage Monday. Not counting the 39-yard Kalif Raymond catch-and-run on the fourth-quarter screen, the Bears ran for only 87 yards on 34 attempts. Ben Johnson stuck to the ground game, but they didn't enjoy much success.

To their credit, they held their own in pass protection for the most part. Williams had time to navigate the defense and find the open man more often than not. It was still a stifling performance by Seattle's defense.

Grade: D+

Winner: Rome Odunze

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) reacts after making a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suddenly, Rome Odunze is stacking solid performances. He picked up right where he left off in the second half of last week's win over New England, and was Williams' go-to target Monday. Odunze finished the contest with four grabs for a team-high 87 yards.

Odunze has made his fair share of tough catches in traffic in recent weeks. That's the most positive development of his career, as that was his main calling card at the collegiate level. He's starting to live up to his potential.

Grade: A-

Winner: Montez Sweat

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montez Sweat played like a man possessed opposite his college teammate. He won't get credit for a three-sack performance, but he deserves credit for it. The edge rusher had two sacks taken off the board due to holding calls on Bears cornerbacks. He was also in Sam Darnold's face on countless more plays.

Sweat made the most of his one-on-one opportunities against Seattle. He looked awfully motivated to bounce back strong after serving his two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. It'll hopefully be a launching point for the rest of the season.

Grade: A+

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