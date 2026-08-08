Chicago Bears Sign 2 More Defensive Backs, Waive 2 Others With Injury Designations

After making a few roster moves on Friday, the Chicago Bears started their weekend with four more.

The Bears announced that they waived defensive backs K.C. Eziomume and Gervarrius Owens with injury designations. In addition, Chicago has signed defensive backs Brandon Hill and William Wright to take their spots on the offseason roster.

It isn't clear when Eziomume suffered his injury, but we do know that Owens exited Day 8 of training camp on a cart after he suffered an unspecified injury.

The moves come just one day after Chicago placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on injured reserve and replaced him with veteran safety Xavier Woods, who has a legit shot to make the roster if Coby Bryant's injury keeps him out to start the regular season, which it's reportedly expected to.

Hill, who plays at safety, was originally a seventh-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2023. He appeared in two games for the Texans that season but has not played an NFL snap since then.

Hill played his college ball at Pittsburgh and recorded 174 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defensed in 40 games. He saw snaps at strong and free safety and in the slot during his tenure at Pittsburgh, per Pro Football Focus.

Wright is an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee. Over the past five years, Wright appeared in 43 games (one start) for the Volunteers and tallied two picks, 28 total tackles and one pass defensed in that span.

The rookie cornerback, who previously signed with the Denver Broncos before he was cut, played the vast majority of his snaps on the boundary in college.

Given their overall lack of experience, Wright and Hill really amount to just camp bodies. Even with all of the injuries in the secondary, the best they can hope for is a spot on the practice squad.

The injuries to Flowers, Owens and Eziomume are just the latest for the Bears' banged up secondary. They are also missing Kyler Gordon, Elijah Hicks and Bryant.