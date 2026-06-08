The Chicago Bears are set to embark on the next chapter of their offseason program when the team hits the practice field for mandatory minicamp this week.

After completing OTAs last week, the Bears will take part in the three-day mandatory minicamp from June 9-11 and the sessions will be yet another opportunity for players to compete for starting and depth jobs up and down the roster.

Before mandatory minicamp begins, we're taking a crack at a 53-man roster projection that is partly based on what happened at OTAS last week.

Here's what we came up with.

Bears 53-man roster projection: Offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Quarterback (3): Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

The Bears carrying three here will depend upon what happens with Bagent, who has drawn trade interest, according to general manager Ryan Poles. If Bagent stays, Chicago will carry him and Keenum behind Williams, giving the Bears multiple options in the event Williams gets hurt.

Running back (3): D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson

While the Bears have their top-two spots locked-in, Johnson is anything but certain to make the cut. However, for now, he gets the nod because he offers added value as a special teams contributor.

Wide receiver (6): Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas, Scotty Miller

It's very possible the Bears carry five here, but with the amount of inexperience Chicago has at the position, we have the Bears keeping Miller as added veteran insurance.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tight end (4): Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush, Stephen Carlson

The Bears could carry four here with the team expected to use more 13 personnel in 2026. Loveland, Kmet and Roush are all locks, but the TE4 spot is up for grabs. It's a toss-up between Carlson and Nikola Kalinic as far as we're concerned.

Offensive line (10): Braxton Jones (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT), Logan Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, Theo Benedet, Luke Newman, Caden Barnett (UDFA)

The starting five is Jones, Thuney, Bradbury, Jackson and Wright, from left to right. The biggest surprises here are Jedrick Wills not being included and the highly-paid UDFA Barnett, who offers some guard/tackle versatility, getting the nod. Amegadjie was switching off with Jones at left tackle during OTAs, which suggests he has a good shot to make the roster. Until we see Wills taking part and thriving, we're skeptical about him making the cut.

Bears 53-man roster projection: Defense

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99). | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Defensive end (4): Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner

With a questionable trio of Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner across from Sweat, it's very possible we see a fifth kept here, although that fifth might come from free agency, either before or after cutdown day.

Defensive tackle (5): Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street, Jordan van den Berg

A sixth-round pick, van den Berg faces an uphill climb to make the roster, but we believe he shows enough with his elite athleticism to earn the nod. Keep an eye on the equally uber-athletic UDFA Jayden Loving for a potential upset.

Linebacker (5): Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Ruben Hyppolite, Keyshaun Elliott

Bush, Edwards and Jackson are locks, and we feel good about Elliott getting the nod, too. Hyppolite is very vulnerable after a rough rookie season. Keep an eye on guys like Jack Sanborn, Nephi Sewell and Jon Rhattigan those who could beat out the former second-round pick. Noah Sewell could eventually be Hyppolite's replacement when he returns from a torn Achilles.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Cornerback (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Malik Muhammad, Tyrique Stevenson, Josh Blackwell, Terell Smith

After major injury issues last season, the Bears have to keep six cornerbacks in 2026. They basically have a seventh in Cam Lewis, who can offer depth in the slot for Gordon. Watch out for Anthony Johnson after he showed some promise in Green Bay a few years ago.

Safety (4): Coby Bryant, Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis, Elijah Hicks

No surprises here for the Bears at the safety position. Bryant and Thieneman are your starters and Lewis and Hicks are the backups. Keep an eye on rookie Skyler Thomas, who received a hefty UDFA contract from Chicago.

Specialists (3): Cairo Santos, Tory Taylor, Luke Elkin

The only spot up for grabs among the specialists is long snapper, but we're giving the nod to Elkin over UDFA Beau Gardner because Elkin at least has a shred of NFL experience after spending a brief stint on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad in 2025.