Chicago Bears Ticket Inflation: How Expensive Are Tickets and Did Prices Increase?

NOTE: All prices listed were found on Ticketmaster and don't include fees (which usually range around $60-$65 per ticket). They are also the prices of the cheapest available seats, and each price listed is per individual ticket.

The 2026 schedule has been released, and the Bears will have to run through a gauntlet at a few different points due to playing a first-place schedule. In fact, they have the most difficult schedule across the entire league when factoring in projected win totals.

Notably, the Bears have as many standalone games (7) as they do Sunday noon games. The league is clearly banking on their improbable 2025 season not being an abnormality, as they want as many eyes on Chicago as possible in 2026.

The Bears' frequent heart-stopping finishes was enough for their front office to raise season ticket prices by 13.5% (one year after they raised it 10% coming off a 5-12 season.. so maybe their performance had little to do with it) for 2026. Was that increase reflected in the individual ticket prices, as well?

The divisional matchups

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; A locker room exhibit with the helmets and jerseys of Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 2 vs. Minnesota: 1 ticket - $200.40, 2 tickets - $353.80

Week 5 @ Green Bay: 1 ticket - $533.14, 2 tickets - $642.94

Week 12 @ Detroit (Thanksgiving): 1 ticket - $366.15, 2 tickets - $366.15 (standing room only)

Week 16 vs. Green Bay (Christmas): 1 ticket - $414.80, 2 tickets - $422.12

Week 17 vs. Detroit: 1 ticket - $124.80, 2 tickets - $236.68

Week 18 @ Minnesota: 1 ticket - $124.70, 2 tickets - $133.25

It's no surprise to see these being on the expensive end. Divisional matchups are always more expensive, and that's especially the case with the proximity of the teams in the NFC North.

Due to the potential for snow, home games near the end of the regular season are always cheaper. That isn't really reflected in the Packers' matchup due to the history of the rivalry, the close proximity to Wisconsin, and the fact that the game will be played on Christmas Day, though. If you can bear an early-January trip to Minnesota, their Week 18 matchup is the best bang for your buck (including travel costs) that you'll find on the schedule.

The primetime clashes

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football logo on an end zone camera before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia (MNF): 1 ticket - $249.60, 2 tickets - $364.78

Week 7 vs. New England (TNF): 1 ticket - $196.80, 2 tickets - $303.45

Week 8 @ Seattle (MNF): 1 ticket - $445.30, 2 tickets - $335.50 (I don't know how or why, but this discrepancy is accurate)

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay (SNF): 1 ticket - $177.60, 2 tickets - $255.85

Week 15 @ Buffalo (Saturday Night): 1 ticket - $402.49, 2 tickets - $420.90

I can't speak for games in Buffalo or Seattle (seriously, what is going on there), but primetime games for the Bears were usually significantly cheaper for the two-ticket crowd since most people have work the next morning. This could be because I'm late to the game (literally and figuratively) as of writing this article, but it's still a stark difference.

At the same time, the single tickets for the Patriots and Buccaneers games are surprisingly cheap. They represent two of the more cost-effective pre-December options for individuals hoping to catch a home game at Soldier Field.

The (non-divisional) away games

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; A general overall aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins and site of the 2026 CFP Championship playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1 @ Carolina: 1 Ticket - $208.28, 2 tickets - $208.29

Week 6 @ Atlanta: 1 Ticket - $142.80, 2 tickets - $135.66 (Again, I don't know)

Week 14 @ Miami: 1 Ticket - $136.80, 2 tickets - $136.80

Each of their non-divisional road games at noon provides a stark example of just how expensive being a Bears fan is. The price for multiple tickets for the SEASON OPENER in Carolina is significantly lower than any home game in Chicago, regardless of the opponent.

The Falcons and Dolphins haven't been great recently, so that's definitely factoring into the low prices there. With that said, I've gone to multiple games at Soldier Field every year since 2021 (when the Bears were awful), and I've never spent less than $180 on a ticket (when buying two of them) in May.

The rest of 'em

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The NFL logo is seen on a ball during the second half of a game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Week 4 vs. New York Jets: 1 Ticket - $175.30, 2 tickets - $303.78

Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 Ticket - $151.20, 2 tickets - $242.76

Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 Ticket - $139.20, 2 tickets - $221.34

The non-divisional noon games at Soldier Field are significantly cheaper (at least for the individual tickets) than the rest. However, that's partially due to the fact that weather could come into play in Weeks 11 and 13, as late-November and December games in Chicago tend to be cheaper than the rest.

These tickets are also a bit more expensive than previous years (especially when buying two or more). That's partially due to the Jets coming to Chicago early (when the weather will be nice) and Jacksonville making the trip late (since that will be a great matchup between two up-and-coming teams). However, they also know they can get away with steeper prices with the Bears coming off the season they are.