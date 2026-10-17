Caleb Williams Reposts Electric Hype Video as Possible Hint at Week 6 Return

If the hype video Caleb Williams reposted on TikTok on Friday is any indication, the Chicago Bears quarterback will be back in Week 6.

Williams practiced in full all week, which is a very good sign for his chances of returning after a three-game absence, but Williams is also listed as questionable on the final injury report, leaving at least some doubt about his status for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But hours after the final injury report dropped, Williams reposted a hype video on TikTok that seems to be hinting he's going to play on Sunday.

You can check out the video below, but warning: NSFW language.

Caleb Williams just reposted this to TikTok 👀 #IcemanReturn 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nvV4iMvQY6 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) October 16, 2026

The video was initially created on Sept. 23, just three days after he suffered what was reported to be a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, going to Williams' profile shows he reposted the video on Friday, so this isn't an old repost from the Bears quarterback.

Bears fans were already hyped for Williams' return, whenever that ends up being. This video is surely only going to make them more excited for the return of QB1.

What Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson said about Week 6

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears head coach Ben Johnson normally keeps things close to the vest, but even he sounded pretty optimistic about Williams returning throughout the week.

“Yeah, it’s still fluid, but, you know, I feel good about the plan that we have in place at this point," Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful we'll have more clarity at the end of the day today," the Bears head coach said before practice on Friday. "He looked good yesterday for one practice, but we got to be able to stack a few back-to-back. "

"He got some good work in on Wednesday, it's part of the plan and he's on track right now," Johnson added.

Williams would not commit to playing when he addressed the media on Thursday and said he needs to pass a "stress test" before he can be cleared to play.

"I mean, I can move, I can run," Williams said. "I hit a top speed the other day, one of my high speeds I've ever hit and so I can move, I can run, I've got strength.

"It's like I said, just going through the stress test because obviously fibers and things like that in your hamstrings and things like that in your hamstrings and muscles have to connect back together to be able to go out there and play a 60-minute game."

The simple fact that Williams addressed the media this week is another good sign he's going to suit up.

If he does indeed play, Williams' return couldn't come at a better time, as the Bears are reeling after getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers last week in a game that saw a complete failure on both sides of the ball, including at the quarterback position.

When putting it all together, it sure looks like Williams is going to play. There's a chance we could get final word on Saturday, but if not the final confirmation may come as late as 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, when the Bears drop their list of inactives.