Why Tyson Bagent is Starting Instead of Case Keenum, Caleb Williams in Bears-Packers

The Chicago Bears are once again turning to a backup quarterback this week with Caleb Williams ruled out.

Williams is still recovering from his Grade 2 hamstring strain that he came down with in Week 2, which has paved the way for a backup quarterback to start in each of the last two weeks.

In Week 3, it was Case Keenum, who was sensational in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, in Week 4, it was, well, unofficially Bagent.

We say unofficially because head coach Ben Johnson decided to give Keenum the first snap under center, which officially made him the starter and even got him the win. After that snap, Bagent, who was lined up out wide, played quarterback the rest of the game.

"I got all these memos saying that Tyson was starting before I ever made an announcement, so I wanted to get Case out there first time," Johnson joked. "It was like his ceremonial first pitch out there. Handing off the torch."

Why Bagent is starting instead of Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many people, including yours truly, thought Keenum should keep starting after his impressive showing in Week 3, but the Bears felt otherwise.

That had everything to do with the fact that Bagent is the team's QB2 on the depth chart, a job he earned in the offseason.

The only reason Bagent didn't start in Week 3 was because he had suffered a concussion in the previous game and didn't have enough time to prep for the Eagles.

While Bagent wasn't as good as Keenum was in his "start" in Week 4, the Shepherd product was still good. The vast majority of his decisions were good ones, he was accurate and he had total command of the offense in the win over the New York Jets.

All of that made starting him once again an easy decision.

Why Bagent is starting instead of Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hugs New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we mentioned before, Williams is ruled out for another game due to his hamstring injury. He did make some progress this week, though, and there is a chance this could be Bagent's last start.

Williams got in a limited practice on Friday and was even given the questionable tag before he was ultimately ruled inactive on Sunday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Williams has a chance to be back in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, but we'll have to see how the week progresses at practice.

The expectation has been that Williams would miss three to four weeks, and the game against the Packers in Week 5 is No. 3, so Williams could very well be on the field next Sunday.

That said, the Bears might opt for caution with their franchise signal-caller, and they could lean in that direction even more if Bagent leads the Bears to another win.