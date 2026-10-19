Chicago Bears Reunite With Defensive Back Ahead of Week 7 Game vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears are making an addition to their practice squad ahead of the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The Bears announced on Monday that they have signed defensive back KC Eziomume to the practice squad.

Eziomume was with the Bears during the offseason before he came down with an injury that led to him being waived with an injury designation on Aug. 8.

Eziomume was one of the Bears' initial 2026 undrafted free-agent signings. He played his final season of college ball at Tulane and tallied one pass break-up in seven contests.

Prior to his stint at Tulane, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defensive back appeared in four games with Alabama A&M, totaling five tackles.

If Eziomume is able to get into a game for the Bears, he will be making his NFL debut. He did not play a snap during the preseason, as his injury occurred before Week 1.

An addition amid recent moves, injury

Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods (32) on the field during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eziomume will be taking the practice squad spot of cornerback Nick McCloud, who was promoted to the active roster over the weekend on the same day veteran safety Xavier Woods was waived.

It was surprising to see the Bears cut Woods loose. After all, he had started in two games this season and was playing a key role with the Bears dealing with injuries in the secondary. Woods was waived on the same day slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was activated off the physically unable to perform list.

The Bears are also dealing with an injury in their cornerbacks room with Tyrique Stevenson, who is battling a hip issue. Stevenson was able to practice on a limited basis throughout last week and had a questionable tag but was ultimately inactive for Sunday's game.

Given the fact that Stevenson practiced on a limited basis last week tells us he has a decent chance to return in Week 7, but playing on a short week might complicate things.

We'll know more about Stevenson's status on Monday and over the next few days, when the Bears put out their injury reports.

Even when he returns, Stevenson isn't going to have much of a role. Gordon's return puts him back in the slot, and that moves Malik Muhammad to the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears are still going to need some snaps from Muhammad in the slot until Gordon is fully ramped up, something defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said could take more time.