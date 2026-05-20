Chicago Bears Signed 13 UDFAs but Only 6 Really Matter at OTAs

In the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears added 13 undrafted free agents and those rookies will now look to create upsets on the 53-man roster.

Chicago's group of initial undrafted free-agent signings has been reduced by one, though, after wide receiver Squirrel White decided to retire following rookie minicamp.

With OTAs (Organized Team Activities) set to start in a week (May 27), we are taking a look at the UDFAs worth paying attention to the most when it begins.

OL Caden Barnett

Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barnett was signed to a big UDFA contract, with the Bears paying him a whopping $277,500 in guaranteed money and giving him a $30,000 signing bonus, which shows the Bears think highly of Barnett.

The Wyoming product is a top-notch athlete and could serve as a backup at both guard and tackle. That kind of versatility would be valuable for Chicago off the bench.

RB Coleman Bennett

The Bears are rock-solid atop the depth chart at running back with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who formed one of the better one-two punches in the NFL at the position in 2025.

But there is at least one depth spot up for grabs depending on how many running backs the Bears carry on their initial 53-man roster (Chicago carried three in 2025), as Roschon Johnson is anything but safe entering the final year of his deal.

Bennett's athletic profile doesn't jump off the page at you, but he was effective at Kennesaw State last season (over 1,000 yards from scrimmage) and showed he can be an asset as a pass-catcher along with his duties on the ground.

LS Beau Gardner

The Bears have a competition at long snapper this offseason after letting two-year starter Scott Daly walk in free agency.

Gardner is in a better position than most undrafted rookies to make the Bears' 53-man roster because Chicago only has one other long snapper under contract in Luke Elkin, who failed to make the cut last offseason.

DT Jayden Loving

Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (7) and defensive lineman Jayden Loving (8). | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Loving was another UDFA who received significant money, with the Wake Forest product bringing in a deal with $245,000 guaranteed.

Like 2026 sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg, Loving is an elite athlete for a defensive lineman. Loving also had run defense grades north of 81 in each of the past two years and we know how much the Bears' run defense needs a boost after finishing as the sixth-worst unit in the NFL last season.

DB Skyler Thomas

Another priority UDFA for the Bears, Thomas, who was projected by some to be a seventh-round pick, is tied for the fourth-most guaranteed money among Chicago's undrafted rookies.

At Oregon State, Thomas showed he can cover, play the run and offer special teams value. His best fit is in the slot, where Chicago has a concern with Kyler Gordon, who had issues staying healthy last season.

OL Mason Murphy

Murphy is tied with Barnett for the most guaranteed money among the Bears' undrafted free-agent signings.

While he still faces an uphill climb to make the roster, Murphy is aided by the fact he offers versatility after starting games at four spots upfront during his college career, including at both tackle positions, and at right guard and center.