Chicago Bears UDFA Decides NFL Isn't For Him After Just 3 Days

All it took was one rookie minicamp and a Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent signing is already calling it a career.

The Chicago Bears announced five transactions on Monday, one of which included the placement of wide receiver Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list.

White, whose real name is Marquarius Malik White, was signed as one of 13 undrafted free agents the Bears inked following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bears made his signing official on May 8. Now, just three days later, White's career is coming to an end. As of this writing, there hasn't been an exact reason given.

The young wide receiver played his college ball at Tennessee and then Florida State. He posted 136 catches for 1,717 yards and six touchdowns over four years. In 2025, White finished with just five catches for 52 scoreless yards.

The Bears' other Monday transactions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Along with placing White on the reserve/retired list, the Bears signed wide receivers Scotty Miller and Kyron Hudson, and linebackers Wayne Matthews III and Jon Rhattigan.

The signing of Miller was reported over the weekend and comes after head coach Ben Johnson praised the veteran wide receiver who will now compete for a depth role in Chicago's room.

“I've talked to him a little bit," Johnson said. "He's got a history with (receivers) coach (Antwaan) Randle El. Randle El was with him when he was a young buck there in Tampa.

"So there is some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit. From afar, I've been able to see the speed, the quickness and that is certainly very intriguing.”

The other notable veteran of that group is Rhattigan, who has played in 65 games over five NFL seasons. Rhattigan has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Rhattigan, who posted 50 tackles in 13 games in 2025, will join in on a crowded linebacker position and look to carve out a special teams role for himself en route to garnering a roster spot.

Matthews went undrafted out of Michigan State after a career that saw him post 254 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Hudson, who is a former teammate of Caleb Williams at USC, played his last season of collegiate ball at Penn State, where he finished with 23 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

His best season came in 2024 with the Trojans, when Hudson had career-highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (462) and touchdowns (three).