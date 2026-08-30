Chicago Bears' Updated List of 2027 NFL Draft Picks After Gervon Dexter Trade

The Chicago Bears pulled off a significant trade on the same day teams cut their rosters down to 53 players.

The trade involved defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who was sent packing to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2027 fifth-round selection and defensive back Clark Phillips.

Prior to the deal going down, the Bears didn't have a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Now, they have one selection in each round of next year's draft with their new pick.

Bears 2027 NFL Draft picks

Chicago Bears defensive end Steve McMichael is recognized during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Chicago's updated list of 2027 NFL Draft picks following the Gervon Dexter trade, per Tankathon.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5 (via ATL)

Round 6

Round 7

The Bears gave up their original 2027 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in the trade for center Garrett Bradbury, who is replacing former center Drew Dalman after his unexpected retirement.

While it's great to see the Bears recoup that pick, which now gives them a presence in every round of next year's draft, we don't love the trade overall.

Analyzing the Gervon Dexter trade

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We get it, Dexter is bad against the run and isn't a great scheme fit, he's in the final year of his contract and clearly wasn't in the future plans, and the Bears needed more depth in the secondary with all of the injuries they have suffered this offseason.

But we still feel like Chicago should have gotten more for a starter like Dexter, who is also a plus pass-rusher. A fifth-round pick and a depth piece like Clark Phillips just doesn't cut it.

At the very least, Chicago should have looked to drop Phillips from the trade and get a better pick. There are going to be hundreds of players like Phillips available after the cutdown deadline passes Sunday and the Bears could have found more help then.

Honestly, we would have preferred the Bears not trade Dexter at all, and that's especially true after seeing the lackluster return.

After all, the Bears already had a concerning situation upfront and not having Dexter, who was the team's best interior pass-rusher, only makes that concern greater.

Hopefully the Bears have something else cooking to replace the former second-round pick, but so far there is no indication that's the case. Instead, Chicago looks primed to depend on guys like Jordan van den Berg, Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street and others.