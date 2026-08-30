Gervon Dexter Says Goodbye to Bears in Heartfelt Post After Trade to Falcons

After three years with the Chicago Bears, Gervon Dexter is moving on to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Dexter was shipped off to the Falcons in a trade before the 53-man roster deadline on Sunday. The deal saw the Bears pick up a fifth-round pick and defensive back Clark Phillips, who will help with depth as the Bears deal with injuries in the secondary.

Hours after the trade went down, Dexter took to X to say goodbye to the Bears and their fans.

"Chicago, thank you for everything," he began.

"These last 3 years have meant more to me than I can put into words. Thank you to the Chicago Bears organization for drafting me, believing in me, and welcoming me and my family with open arms. Chicago will always be a special part of my journey, and I’ll forever appreciate my teammates, coaches, staff, and all of Bears Nation for the love and support."

Dexter also shouted out his new team.

"With that being said, I’m excited for this next chapter. Atlanta, I’m ready to get to work!" Dexter said. "Falcons fans, I’m excited to be here and ready to give everything I have to this team and this city. Looking forward to a great year!"

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2023, Dexter was entering the final year of his contract and there had been no indication the Bears were working on an extension with him, which was the first sign his future was murky, at best.

Then, a trade rumor popped up that revealed the Bears were actively talking to teams about a trade involving Dexter, which ultimately went down on Sunday morning.

While the writing was on the wall that Dexter wasn't in the Bears' long-term plans, the trade is still at least a bit surprising.

After all, Chicago had a shaky situation along the defensive line to begin with, and now the group is even shakier without Dexter, who struggled against the run but was a plus pass-rusher.

Barring a significant move in the days and weeks ahead, the Bears will be looking for significant contributions from Neville Gallimore, who was signed in free agency, Jordan van den Berg, the team's sixth-round pick, and others.

Meanwhile, the Falcons get a much-needed upgrade to the interior of their defensive line in Dexter, who reunites with Ian Cunningham, the Bears' former assistant general manager who is now the general manager of the Falcons.