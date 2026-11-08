Chicago Bears Week 9 Keys to Victory: Can Caleb Williams Sink the Buccaneers?

A massive opportunity awaits the Chicago Bears in Week 9. If they can defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Sunday, they'll enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak and potentially take over the top spot in the NFC North, depending on how the Minnesota Vikings do. As an added bonus, a win would snap the Bears' 12-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football, dating all the way back to the 2018 season.

The Buccaneers may be 3-5 entering Week 9, but that doesn't mean this is a cupcake game for the Bears. They boast a tough defense, anchored by defensive tackle Vita Vea, and running back Bucky Irving is averaging five yards per carry so far this season. If the Bears get careless with the football, they could fall behind quick.

The experts are favoring the Bears in Week 9, but they'll still need to bring their A-game to leave Soldier Field with a win and hit their bye week with some serious momentum. Here are three keys to help them get there.

1. Force Baker Mayfield to attempt at least 30 passes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield calls the snap count in a game. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the two games since returning from his significant Week 3 injury against the Vikings, Baker Mayfield has attempted a grand total of 14 passes. Making matters worse, Mayfield's thumb still isn't fully healthy. The Bucs are going to want to lean on their strong run game in this matchup, and the Bears can't allow that to happen.

Like they did in their Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the best way for the Bears to stop a star running back is to keep him off the field. The offense needs to put up a pair of early touchdowns while the defense forces a couple of three-and-outs, and that should force the Bucs' offense to go pass-heavy, and that's where the Bears' defense can thrive.

2. Caleb Williams throws for at least 250 yards

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kyle Monangai's status for Sunday up in the air, we're unlikely to see the Bears' running game get much traction, especially not against a stout Tampa Bay defensive front. As we saw in Week 8 against a similarly strong defense, D'Andre Swift struggled to get anything going except in goal-to-go situations.

If the Bears are going to win, they'll likely need another statement game from Caleb Williams. That means at least 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing at least 65% of his passes. If Williams hits that stat line, a Bears victory is nearly assured.

3. Short, explosive drives

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen the Bears win games in dominant fashion before by holding onto the ball, bleeding the clock, and being more physical than the other team. That can't be the plan for Sunday night because that plays exactly into what Tampa Bay does best.

Against an opponent like the Bucs, the Bears need to lean on speed and explosive plays, which ties back into the last two keys to victory. Score fast, force the Baker Mayfield to throw to keep up, and the Bears should run away with this one.

Final prediction: Bears win 34-17

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams during a game against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the risk of getting out over my skis, I really don't see a realistic path to victory for the Bucs in this one, even if some analysts might think they'll serve Caleb Williams and the Bears some humble pie. They have some stars, and the Bears can't afford to look past them, but the Bears' strengths strike right at the heart of the Bucs' weaknesses, and that will make for the perfect storm.

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