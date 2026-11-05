Who Are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 9 Clash?
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The Chicago Bears are riding high after a 34-17 statement win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on their own turf on Monday night. They'll hope to stay in the winning column with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town on Sunday night.
While the Bucs might not boast an impressive record (3-5), they're 2-0 since quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the lineup after dislocating his thumb in their Week 3 clash against Minnesota. Both wins were blowouts against their division rivals. They're coming to Chicago with a healthy dose of momentum.
Notably, they're also coming to Soldier Field with the league's best rushing attack, averaging 168.6 yards on the ground. Jeffery Simmons and Co. will hope to have similar success against their stout offensive line as they did against Seattle, as they held them to 81 yards on 19 attempts (which included two Sam Darnold scrambles for 20 yards).
Vegas likes Chicago's odds of moving to 6-2 on the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 6.5-point favorites on Sunday night.
Do the experts feel similarly about their chances?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears
Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5)
Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 41-3 in favor of the Bears
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian