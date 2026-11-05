Who Are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 9 Clash?

The Chicago Bears are riding high after a 34-17 statement win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on their own turf on Monday night. They'll hope to stay in the winning column with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town on Sunday night.

While the Bucs might not boast an impressive record (3-5), they're 2-0 since quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the lineup after dislocating his thumb in their Week 3 clash against Minnesota. Both wins were blowouts against their division rivals. They're coming to Chicago with a healthy dose of momentum.

Notably, they're also coming to Soldier Field with the league's best rushing attack, averaging 168.6 yards on the ground. Jeffery Simmons and Co. will hope to have similar success against their stout offensive line as they did against Seattle, as they held them to 81 yards on 19 attempts (which included two Sam Darnold scrambles for 20 yards).

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) is blcked by Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vegas likes Chicago's odds of moving to 6-2 on the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 6.5-point favorites on Sunday night.

Do the experts feel similarly about their chances?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Chicago Bears

Eva Geithem, SI: Chicago Bears

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5)

Brad Gagnon, BR: Chicago Bears

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 41-3 in favor of the Bears

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