4 Safety Options For Bears to Consider Replacing Injured Coby Bryant

The Chicago Bears' Monday morning practice proved to be a rollercoaster of emotion for Bears fans. It started with running back Kyle Monangai making a surprising return to practice after three straight absences, just minutes after head coach Ben Johnson's update on Monangai's injury situation.

Disaster followed shortly with another injury report, this one with far graver ramifications. Safety Coby Bryant was carted off the field with a leg injury early in practice, having went down following a 1-on-1 rep with tight end Cole Kmet. By Monday afternoon, it was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter that Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise, and a small fracture that will sideline him for eight to10 weeks. Not the worst-case scenario, but far from ideal.

What Coby Bryant's injury means for the Bears

Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant runs with the ball during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no sugarcoating this brutal turn of events for Chicago. Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Bears in free agency this year and was expected to replace Kevin Byard as a leading veteran in the Bears' secondary. If the eight to 10-week timeline holds, Bryant will miss anywhere from three to five games to start the season.

Without Bryant, the best safety on the roster very well may be the rookie Dillon Thieneman, who is going through some growing pains as he adjusts to the speed and complexity of NFL football. But the Bears need two starting safeties on the depth chart, so to whom will they turn to start alongside Thieneman in the season opener? Here are four potential options, including two free agents.

1. Cam Lewis

Buffalo Bills DB Cam Lewis during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free agent acquisition Cam Lewis is arguably the closest to a 1:1 replacement for Bryant currently on the Bears' roster. While not as talented as Bryant, Lewis is a reliable veteran and in fact is already taking Bryant's place in Monday's practice, according to ESPN insider Courtney Cronin. However, the Bears' coaches may have already been banking on Lewis to fill in for Kyler Gordon, who started training camp on the PUP list (physically-unable-to-perform) and has no return timeline.

2. Darnell Savage

Washington Commanders S Darnell Savage forces a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a bit late in the offseason to be adding new players, but the Bears find themselves in a tough spot. Luckily, one experienced safety was just made available as the Pittsburgh Steelers released Darnell Savage just days into training camp. Savage was a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and played five years there before bouncing around to multiple teams between 2024 and 2025.

While he never quite lived up to his draft status, which is why Green Bay allowed him to walk, Savage would bring a wealth of experience to the table and would probably be quick to pick up Dennis Allen's defensive scheme. His 10 interceptions and 41 pass breakups over seven seasons speak for themselves. Additionally, any contract he would sign likely wouldn't break the bank.

3. Xavier Woods

Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods intercepts a pass against the Cleveland Browns. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently released by the Tennessee Titans after signing a one-year deal in 2025, Woods, like Savage, brings plenty of experience to the table, which is arguably the most important factor in finding a Coby Bryant replacement right now. The Bears need someone who won't need half the season to learn Dennis Allen's defensive playbook. His ball production is also impressive, as the nine-year veteran has racked up 15 interceptions and 50 pass breakups.

4. Elijah Hicks

Chicago Bears DB Elijah Hicks celebrates a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Selected with the No. 254 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hicks has served as a backup safety with the Bears for four years. In that time, he's recorded 122 tackles on defense and special teams, forced one fumble which he recovered, and forced another two fumbles. Not much to write home about, but good enough that the Bears re-signed Hicks in free agency this year to a one-year, $2.6 million contract.

Continuing his service as depth player was almost certainly the intent of that deal, but Hicks now has a real shot at a starter's role in 2026 and a chance to prove his value to both the Bears and other teams around the NFL. Hicks was dealing with his own injury ahead of training camp, but his stay on the PUP list is expected to be short, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.