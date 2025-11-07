Colin Cowherd shocks with latest Caleb Williams opinion
Colin Cowherd is one of the most popular media personalities across the NFL landscape.
Many value his opinion greatly. Bears' fans are going to love his most recent take on the Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels conversation.
Cowherd mentions Daniels' vast injury history and the fact that they have virtually identical touchdown-to-interception ratios at this point in their careers. He also mentions the fact that Daniels was the beneficiary of being involved with a fresh new regime, while Williams inherited a home renovation project (mainly from a coaching perspective).
All valid points, if you ask me. Am I biased? Sure, but I'm also capable of viewing a situation from an impartial lens.
Coaching matters. A lot. Dan Quinn has made some costly mistakes recently. He still deserves his flowers for taking Washington to the NFC Championship last year, though. He's a good coach. So is their offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, who is a former head coach in his own right. Williams wasn't afforded the luxury of having a good coach until his second season. Now look how far he's come?
Williams' rookie year might not have been nearly as rocky if they had hired an offensive coordinator who, oh, I don't know, held weekly film sessions? At the very least? Someone like Kingsbury (who Chicago passed up for Shane Waldron), for example, would've been a much better option. The train might not have derailed if he hadn't inherited a lame duck head coach in Matt Eberflus, as well.
Washington fans would argue there is an asterisk by Daniels TD-to-INT ratio since he's played in two less games. Bears fans would counter that the best ability is availability. They'd also mention that Daniels' propensity for taking big hits and wiry frame were some of the biggest knocks on him coming out of college. Those concerns seem warranted a season-and-a-half into their career.
There is a real conversation between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye for the top QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most would give Maye the edge in the competition right now, but Williams has gained ground on the Patriots QB after his otherworldly performance last week. The year-one favorite has seemingly fallen out of the conversation for most, though.