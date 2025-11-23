Could Bears be considering drastic offensive line measures?
A curious decision the Bears made with their roster for game day could reflect uncertainty about an offensive starter's health and lead to something even more interesting if not drastic.
They elevated 6-foot-2, 306-pound veteran lineman Jordan McFadden from the practice squad via standard elevation.
McFadden hasn't been active for a game this season. His only other experience was in 2023 with the Chargers for 163 plays and one play with the Chiefs last season.
In preseason, though, McFadden was in for more plays than any other Bears offensive lineman. He blocked on 179 plays and Pro Football Focus graded him the best overall blocker of all their linemen and their best pass blocker. He was graded second-best run blocker.
The reason McFadden had so much playing time is he played left guard all preseason. They weren't about to put a player of Joe Thuney's ability and experience on the field for a preseason snap.
The health of left tackle Theo Benedet, who was questionable with a quad injury, seems to be the possible reason for elevating McFadden. Benedet wasn't on the field as players came out with just sweats on and were doing stretching. This could indicate plenty of things.
They would have more options in case of injury if he's active. But would it be to play tackle? There's no indication the Bears think he can do this and, besides, they have rookie Ozzy Trapilo as a backup tackle.
However, there is always the possibility they're they're thinking about the chance they might need to move Joe Thuney to left tackle in case of Benedet being unable to play and if Trapilo struggled at left tackle the way he did in some preseason work at the position. The Chiefs slid Thuney over from left guard to left tackle for 171 postseason plays last year and, although he wasn't the same player on the outside, he did a solid job until the Super Bowl.
They designated Trapilo as a right tackle when the season started and did use him at left tackle in preseason, but he has had only one play at left tackle in the regular season and 40 at right tackle.
The Bears had made it clear Thuney was acquired only to be a guard, but who's to say in a pinch they wouldn't move him to left tackle and put McFadden in at guard. The Steelers’ defensive strength is three fast edge rushers.
The possibilities are intriguing but it's also possible they simply brought McFadden up to bolster the left side of their field goal blocking. That side of the line caved in against the Bengals and resulted in a blocked field goal.
