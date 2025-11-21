Disturbing injury report for Chicago Bears defense against Steelers
It's a 50-50 shot Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers plays against the Bears at Soldier Field, just like it's 50-50 both cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon could return to the Chicago secondary to face him.
Neither side blinked Friday in this intriguing war of who's available to play Sunday. Rodgers is questionable just like the two Bears defensive starters.
What did become apparent was the Bears wouldn't have their three starting linebackers for the game. Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) are all out.
That means D'Marco Jackson, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Ruben Hyppolite II and possibly even practice squad linebackers will play against the Steelers.
The Steelers had Rodgers at practice Friday on a limited basis for the second straight day despite a fracture in his left wrist, and have him listed questionable for Sunday's game. The Bears had Johnson and also injured cornerback Kyler Gordon at full practices but both are listed as questionable.
Video from Pittsburgh practice seems to show Rodgers throwing freely, but it was from the individual part of their workout and so there was no pass rush. It was routes against air and Rodgers simply throwing. He did seem able to grasp the ball with his left hand despite having some sort of cast on it.
Whether or not Johnson or Gordon are removed from injured reserve is the next big step.
That could come at any time if the Bears plan to start them.
The Bears also will be without a pair of key special teams players in Travis Homer (knee, hamstring) and Roschon Johnson (thumb).
Safety Jaquan Brisker is listed questionable with a shoulder injury but has practiced in Thursday and Friday and also played in last week's game with the injury.
The other alarming injury news is left tackle Theo Benedet had only two limited practices this week and is questionable with a quad injury.
Benedet has to face either Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith or even T.J. Watt in the pass rush and all three are known for being able to apply high pressure off the edge.
