The potentially difficult task confronting Bears if Aaron Rodgers sits
The potential adversary at quarterback known well to Bears fans on Sunday is, of course, Aaron Rodgers.
However, it remains possible until announced otherwise that they'll face Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph instead.
The challenge is obviously less severe considering Rodgers' experience and ability to make alterations at the line based on defenses. Still, Rudolph can't be dismissed as just another inexperienced backup—especially considering the current health state of the Bears defense.
"He’s a bigger, strong-armed quarterback," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of Rudolph. "I think he pushes the ball down the field pretty consistently.
"So we’re going to have to make sure we keep a roof on the coverage and stay on top of everything in particular, with him in the game."
The Steelers liked him enough to bring him back after he went to Tennessee one season in free agency.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph was impressive as a rookie with a record of 5-3 starting in 2019 as a third-round pick out of Oklahoma State. He has toiled as a backup throughout his career, with his team going 9-8-1 when he starts, including 3-0 for the Steelers in 2023.
Some of his wins have been impressive, like in 2023 when he led the Seahawks to three straight wins, including victories over the Ravens and Seahawks. He also started against the Lions and Ben Johnson when Pittsburgh got blown out 52-14 and 30-14 by Buffalo in consecutive 2023 games.
Rudolph's career passer rating of 85.5 is about what solid backups have, and he averages 6.8 yards per attempt. It's a decent average for someone who doesn't play regularly.
The Steelers brought him back not as a potential starter for the future like they might have considered him earlier. He is to them what Mitchell Trubisky has become for Buffalo, or even what Tyson Bagent is to Ben Johnson and the Bears.
Coach Mike Tomlin sees him as a player who handled pressure well in the past.
"I don’t think anybody has been surprised by his ability to deliver under those circumstances,” Tomlin told Steelers reporters this week. "He plays with a great level of confidence. He’s organic, he’s so real. He relishes those opportunities. We’re happy for him and excited for him."
What Rudolph has problems with is occasional wildness. It's why he's thrown 20 interceptions to 29 touchdown passes. He also has a 17.8% poor throw percentage.
While that might seem high, it's almost 4% lower than Caleb Williams' bad throw percentage.
The bottom line with Rudolph is his experience probably makes him less susceptible to big mistakes while facing Allen's scheming than a young backup would be, but the depleted state of the Bears' linebackers and secondary can only increase his ability to inflict damage.
Now, the Bears only need to know if it's Rudolph or the guy who says he owns them.
