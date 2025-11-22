Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12: Who wins and why
The uniforms are black and yellow, not green and cheesy yellow.
Yet, all the talk this week in Chicago about Aaron Rodgers facing the Bears almost makes it seem like they're facing their rivals.
Instead, it's a 6-4 team leading the AFC North. The 7-3 Bears can't even be sure it's going to be Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, either, because of the broken bone in the Pittsburgh starter's left wrist.
“So, in particular, you're studying the scheme and then you're preparing for the scheme, and yet you understand how each quarterback likes to operate," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "There's plenty of tape on Mason Rudolph and obviously plenty of tape on Aaron too. So, we've spent a lot of time on it.”
If it's Rodgers, they're facing a legendary quarterback, but it's no longer part of Bears-Packers lore.
Two teams seemingly heading in different directions square off, the Bears with seven wins in eight games and the Steelers once leading the Ravens in their division by 3 1/2 games, but now only by one game.
It's the Bears and Steelers on the lakefront Sunday at noon, here's who wins and why.
Bears running vs. Steelers run defense
The Steelers' struggling defense has not forgotten how to defend the run, ranking 12th against the run thanks to Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton, as well as linebacker Patrick Queen. They've held their last four opponents to 115 yards rushing or less, and only one, the Bengals, went over that in the last seven games. The Bears running game, with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, ranks second in the league and sixth in yards per carry and has reached 140 yards in five of the last six games. The best Bears chances appear to be rather direct runs instead of taking it wide against a group of dynamic edge defenders. No Edge.
Bears passing vs. Steelers pass defense
Caleb Williams can't afford another week of inaccurate passing but if he is able to properly target Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, DJ Moore and the rest, he could do real damage. The Steelers have the NFL's worst pass defense, although it does toughen near the goal line. They allowed over 300 yards passing in four out of five games, but the last two were below 200. T.J. Watt and their edge rushers do make it tough on passers if they hold the ball too long. Edge to Bears
Steelers running vs. Bears run defense
It's rare when Pittsburgh's running game has been ranked this low (22nd) and leading rusher Jaylen Warren has been trying to work through an ankle injury. Kenneth Gainwell has been more of a receiving threat and third-down back. The Bears have been inconsistent against the run, though, shining at times and looking awful in other games and ranking 25th overall. With all three starting linebackers out injured, the Steelers should be able to be more effective than in some of their recent efforts. No Edge
Steelers passing vs. Bears pass defense
Not having their linebackers is a blow for the Bears, especially Tremaine Edmunds because he has four interceptions. Shaking off rust might be required. Lack of starting linebackers makes tight end an easy place for Rodgers to throw. The pass rush has been only average overall with 16 sacks and Edmunds' height and reach have prevented many completions. Rodgers hasn't been the deep passer he was in Green Bay, averaging only 6.8 yards per attempt, but DK Metcalf has been about his only consistent target. This could be a much tougher Bears secondary if Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are back, but they haven't played recently. Edge to Steelers
Special teams
The Bears rate a bit better in the return game, while Chris Boswell has long been one of the league's better field goal kickers with just three misses this season. Devin Duvernay and Bears returners average 1.1 more yards both on kick and punt returns than the Steelers. Former Bears training camp punter Corliss Waitman is the Steelers' punter, and he's averaged 0.8 yards less per punt than Tory Taylor, but the Bears are much less effective covering punts, so Taylor's punts are 4.9 yards less net than Pittsburgh's. No Edge
Coaching
Mike Tomlin's ability to keep the Steelers competitive over the years is lauded but is this valuable when there usually are two bottom feeders from Ohio in the division every year? The true measure is that even though they manage to get into the playoffs, they've not won a playoff game in a decade. Ben Johnson has the Bears situated where they want to be against weaker competition with the true test yet to come. No Edge
Intangibles
The Steelers are in desperation mode as Baltimore approaches closer and two games with the Ravens still loom. Getting in as a wild card from the AFC North doesn't seem as likely this year. The Bears are 7.5 points better on average and 3-1 when playing at home. Pittsburgh is 2-2 on the road, the last one a 15-point loss to the Chargers. No Edge
Final score: Steelers 20, Bears 19
DraftKings line: Bears by 2 1/2. Over/under: 43 1/2
A different team, but Rodgers has been doing late-game heroics since Caleb Williams was in second grade, and ownership rights should transfer despite age or team affiliation.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI