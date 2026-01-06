What Braxton Jones' possible return could signify about line health

As expected, the Bears opened the 21-day practice window for the return of cornerback Kyler Gordon from injured reserve.

Gordon, who played in only three games this season due to groin injuries, is being counted on to return but he's not the only one whose window was opened on Tuesday by the Bears .

Left tackle Braxton Jones has had his 21-day window for reinstatement opened as well and this definitely wasn't anticipated, possibly signaling something about offensive line health.

Jones lost his starting job to Theo Benedet at the bye week after four games, then went on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the 26-14 win over New Orleans on Oct. 19.

When the season began, the Bears were counting on Jones to start while they tried to break in rookie Ozzy Trapilo and inexperienced Benedet at tackle. However, Jones underperformed while coming back from a 2024 season-ending ankle surgery.

It's possible the move to reinstate Jones involves Trapilo's health.

Trapilo took over as starter from Benedet and played six straight games but then missed last week's game with knee and quad injuries suffered in the Week 15 loss to San Francisco. Benedet replaced him against the Lions and his strength has been run blocking, but the Bears had a season-low 65 rushing yards against Detroit.

Benedet' run blocking against the Lions definitely wasn't bad, and Pro Football Focus gave him the best run-blocking grade on the team. However, he allowed four pressures according to PFF and his pass blocking struggled.

The Bears could be considering Jones for activation as a Trapilo replacement or possibly as a Benedet replacement if Trapilo is unable to play. There is no official injury report for Tuesday as the Bears had only a walk-through. There will be one Wednesday through Friday and Trapilo's status will be watched closely.

Jones, a fifth-round draft pick, started at left tackle for the Bears from 2022-24 before going to the bench this year, and is an unrestricted free agent after this season. So, his next game could be his last with Chicago.

Even if it turns out Trapilo is absolutely fine, they could at least have another option for tackle should injuries occur.

As for Gordon, the Bears almost are at a point where they absolutely need him back. Current slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in the concussion protocol this week.

With Gordon, the issue will be whether he is in condition to log extensive playing time, considering he had so little action this season. He was out with the injury until playing against Washington in Week 6 and New Orleans the next week, suffered another injury and sat out until facing Philadelphia on Nov. 28. Then he injured the groin in warmups prior to the Dec. 7 game with Green Bay.