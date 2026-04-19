4 Current Chicago Bears Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

Finding impact players through the NFL Draft has always been the best way for teams to build a serious contender. However, each new opportunity that gets created on draft night effectively closes the door on a veteran looking to fortify their roster spot or starting job.

Teams can only keep 53 players, and there are only 11 starters on both sides of the ball. It feels safe to assume that replacement-level starters across the league have a different opinion about draft night. Many probably dread it.

For every Mitchell Trubisky, there is a Mike Glennon. Every Olamide Zaccheaus has a Luther Burden III waiting in the wings (even if it takes the coaching staff eight weeks to understand that they have Luther Burden III waiting in the wings). Andy Dalton circa April 29, 2021.

Which Bears players stand out for having the best chances to get benched heading into the 2026 NFL Draft?

Braxton Jones

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Braxton Jones is, unfortunately, no stranger to losing his starting job. He was benched three games into last season, and I'm honestly shocked they agreed to bring him back on a one-year deal in free agency.

His presence hasn't stopped the Bears from shopping around the left tackle market, as they also signed former first-round pick Jedrick Wills to a one-year deal. They've also been looking heavily into some of the top tackles in this year's class, and many think Chicago could pull the trigger on another offensive tackle in the first round.

For what it's worth, I hope Jones doesn't lose his starting job. I'd much rather see the Bears address their needs on the defensive side of the ball and knock off another fringe starter on this list. There is a really solid hit rate for late first-round offensive tackles, though. So there's that, I guess.

Austin Booker

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Austin Booker is a highly-talented player that the Bears' coaching staff is probably excited about. He's certainly going to have a role on the 2026 squad. However, you can never have too many edge rushers, and his presence is not enough to nullify the need to improve Chicago's weak pass-rush. I fully expect the Bears to add an edge rusher through the draft, and just how big a role Booker has will come down to when they pull the trigger on one.

If the Bears add an edge rusher in the first round, then you can effectively shut the door on Booker having a breakout season. Even as a valuable situational rusher, he probably wouldn't see the field enough.

You could probably say the same if the Bears drafted a defensive end with one of their two second-round picks. If they draft one at any point thereafter, then that outcome is still very much on the table.

Gervon Dexter

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears might not have landed Dexter Lawrence, but Gervon Dexter is a major name to watch on draft night. There's reason to believe he could be moved in a draft-day blockbuster. However, even if he sticks around, he seems destined to be entering his final year with Chicago.

Dexter is entering the final year of his rookie deal and hasn't established himself as someone deserving of a second contract. The Bears seem to know it, too. He was the subject of trade conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The defensive tackle position is another one of Chicago's most glaring weaknesses right now. Remember when I mentioned how bad the pass-rush was last season? That's largely because of how inconsistent the interior was in the pass-rush department.

That's a major problem when you consider that Dexter is also a relative non-factor against the run. If you asked me right now, I'd confidently say that he has the best chance to lose his starting job out of everyone on this list.

Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Speaking of players entering the final year of their rookie contract who will probably be on the outside looking in when it comes to contract negotiations next offseason, Tyrique Stevenson's seat is red hot going into the draft.

Honestly, it's been hot since his mid-play argument with Washington Commanders fans that led to one of the most heartbreaking finishes in recent memory (circa January 18, 2026, that is).

The Bears will address the cornerback position in this year's draft. It would be shocking to see them putting all of their Nahshon Wright eggs into the Zah Frazier and Terell Smith baskets.

While I wouldn't be a huge fan of them drafting a cornerback in the first round, it is a legit possibility. The Bears wouldn't necessarily have to do so for Stevenson's starting job to get threatened, though. He would be put on notice if they drafted one through the first three rounds.