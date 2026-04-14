Bears Draft Mailbag: The Biggest Questions Fans Are Asking Right Now

With the countdown to the NFL Draft entering its final stretch, anticipation is building among Chicago Bears fans. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have worked hard to reshape the roster, and the upcoming draft presents another opportunity to solidify another great offseason.

What Position Are the Bears Targeting in the First Round?

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most common questions from fans centers on Chicago’s priorities with its first-round selection. The Bears are likely to follow a best player available approach. While the roster has a few areas that could use more fire power, there is a strong sense that Chicago is focused on elevating its defense.

Because of that emphasis, it would not be surprising to see the Bears target a defensive lineman if the right prospect is available at No. 25. Adding a disruptive presence in the trenches would align with the team’s broader vision of building a more physical and dominant defense for 2026 and beyond. I'd also keep an eye on safety as a dark horse for Chicago, if the board doesn't fall their way.

Will Chicago Stay Put or Make a Trade?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trade speculation is always a major part of draft conversations, and this year is no different. While staying at No. 25 remains a realistic option, the most common expectation is that Chicago could trade back to accumulate additional draft capital.

However, another intriguing possibility exists. If the Bears identify multiple defensive prospects they believe can contribute immediately, they could attempt to “double up” by selecting a player at No. 25 and then trading back into the mid-30s to secure another day-one starter. Utilizing a future pick, such as a 2027 draft pick, could help facilitate this type of move. This would allow Chicago to accelerate its defensive rebuild in just one offseason.

Is Chicago Interested in Rueben Bain Jr.?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami defensive lineman Ruben Bain Jr. is another name frequently mentioned by fans. Given the Bears history and their cautious approach to prospects with off-field concerns, most notably their evaluation of Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems likely that Chicago would tread carefully.

Additionally, Bain is widely projected to be selected before the Bears are on the clock at No. 25. If he were still available at that spot, it could signal that teams have significant concerns regarding him, which will cause Chicago to hesitate. While his talent is undeniable, the circumstances surrounding his availability would likely influence the Bears decision-making process.

Who Has More Influence: Ben Johnson or Ryan Poles?

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another question revolves around the balance of power within the organization. While general manager Ryan Poles holds final authority over personnel decisions, the collaboration between Poles and head coach Ben Johnson appears to be strong.

From roster moves in free agency to the philosophical direction of the team, it is evident that Johnson’s vision significantly influences the type of players Chicago is targeting. The two operate in tandem, but Johnson’s offensive philosophy and overall team-building preferences clearly play a major role in shaping the roster.

Is There a Chance the Bears Draft a Left Tackle Early?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Yes, there is a slim possibility that the Bears could select a left tackle early in the draft. Based on the current roster and team needs, this scenario carries a 30–35% chance from what I've learned about the Bears board. The decision will depend on which prospects are available when Chicago is on the clock at No. 25.

While drafting a tackle is possible, it seems unlikely that the Bears would trade up specifically to secure one. Instead, the team would likely address the position only if a highly graded prospect unexpectedly falls into their range.

Final Thoughts

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Bears find themselves in a great position to build on last season's success. Whether it involves targeting defensive talent, maneuvering around the draft board, or aligning roster decisions with Ben Johnson’s vision, the coming days will be pivotal. Especially if the Bears want to repeat as offseason champs.