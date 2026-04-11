Draft History Points the Way for Ryan Poles With Bears' Pick at No. 25

Bears GM Ryan Poles never has a problem with trading during the draft, but he also has never been in the situation he now faces during Round 1.

Pick No. 25 at the back of Round 1 is a place the Bears haven't been much in recent history, period. A team needs to be pretty good to select at that point unless they acquired the pick through trade. Obvious, the Bears had a run of lousy or mediocre football from 2013-2017 and from 2019-2024, so they normally didn't see what picking 25 was like.

"Yeah, I think if you look at some late-round action, historically I think you want to just stay disciplined with taking good football players," Poles said. "I think you can take a little risk and you can go get a flashy guy that may not be the wiring in terms of culture fit isn’t the right thing to do. You take a chance there. Or he flashes or they’re a young player and you’re going to project this crazy growth.

"I think taking good football players at 25, I think back to the Steelers, I think back to the Ravens and some of these teams that just were able to put really good rosters together and draft well late, those guys aren’t sexy."

He's very high on my list for the Bears, but it seems unlikely that he'll get to 25. I wouldn't be surprised if he was the first safety picked. https://t.co/MG84FQ4GCj — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) April 8, 2026

Then again, when those are the types of players available then trading back or even forward are not bad ideas. You're getting a similar quality of player either way.

Poles obviously had his heart set on Colston Loveland last year and took him at No. 10, but both of his earlier first-round picks came after trades. They dealt away the first pick of the draft in 2023 to get a chance to select Caleb Williams the next year. They traded down one spot and drafted tackle Darnell Wright in 2023 with one of the first-rounders they got back in that trade.

I'd give the Giants pick 25, honestly.



No chance you're getting anyone of the same caliber there anyway. Dexter Lawrence is an elite interior/game wrecker.



One of the few "all in" moves I'd actually support. I'd support this more than the rumored Crosby trade. https://t.co/zW8DKLJK4o — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 6, 2026

Poles' history suggests they'll make a trade at No. 25, but it's likely they'd wait until the draft to make the move because you can never be sure who might fall in your lap so late in Round 1. It's like being a fisherman with a net.

Something else makes it far more likely Poles will trade the pick.

The 25th pick of the draft got traded in eight of the last nine drafts. In one, it got traded twice.

Here’s the last 10 picks at 25th overall in the #NFLDraft #Bears



25 - QB Jaxson Dart, Giants

24 - OT Jordan Morgan, Packers

23 - TE Dalton Kincaid, Bills

22 - C Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

21 - RB Travis Etienne, Jaguars

20 - WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

19 - WR Hollywood Brown, Ravens… — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 3, 2026

The rarity in Green Bay

The only time in that nine-year stretch when a team did not trade the 25th pick was in 2024 when Green Bay drafted tackle Jordan Morgan, who started 12 of the 17th games he played in last season.

That stretch of eight traded 25th picks in nine drafts began in 2017 after cornerback Artie Burns was drafted by Pittsburgh with its own selection in 2016.

The 25th pick is in a place where a team can escape the higher pay for first-round picks by moving back and taking an extra pick later on in the draft. The Houston Texans did this last year by sending the 25th pick to the New York Giants for the 34th pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.

Jaxson Dart is 1 year wonder just like Daniel Jones was — Ballin (@BallinFFB) April 6, 2026

This type of trade compensation isn't necessarily what the Bears could look for if they move back. The Giants were desperate to acquire a quarterback, and teams in need at that position will pay more. The Giants did and moved up to 25 to select Jaxson Dart.

If the Bears make a move with the 25th pick, history says it is going to usually be a case of moving back but not always out of the first round like with the Dart trade. In 2020, the Vikings had it and traded it to the 49ers for the 31st pick plus fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Boy, I just don’t see how Freeling or Proctor fall to the Bears at 25. Poles is going to need to use one of those 2nds and move up. — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) April 9, 2026

There have also been instances when it was used in trades to move up in Round 1.

In 2023 it was traded twice, once to move up and then to move back. Eventually the Bills took the 25th off the Jaguars' hands for pick No. 27 and a fourth-round pick. Then Buffalo selected tight end Dalton Kincaid.

A player of recent notoriety in free agency went at 25 after a 2022 trade. The Bills had the 25th pick, traded it to Baltimore with a fourth-round pick and moved up to No. 23. Baltimore then used the 25th pick on center Tyler Linderbaum.

2026 Annual NFL Mock Draft for the Bears with the timeline powered by @PFSN365 !



Round 1, Pick No. 25



Trade back details

CHI receives 42, 73, 150

NO receives 25 — Joe Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 6, 2026

During the draft

Almost all of the trades came during the draft, but a few occurred well in advance. The 25th pick in 2019 turned up well in advance when the Rams sent it with a 2020 first-rounder and a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

When the Bears selected Loveland No. 10, they could set their sites on him early. At No. 25, it's not really possible unless your personnel staff thinks it knows something very specific about a player that late in Round 1.

As Poles said, they'd just be looking for a "good, hearty football player" so late in Round 1.

Or, they'll be looking to trade for a chance to take a good, hearty football player and some other draft picks later on.

Pick No. 25

2016 draft-2025 draft

2025: Giants traded 34th pick in Round 2, 2025 third-round pick, third-round pick for No. 25

2024: Packers drafted Jordan Morgan with No. 25

2023: Giants traded 25th pick to Jaguars for No. 24 and also picks in Round 5 and 7. Jaguars traded No. 25 to Bills for No. 27 and a fourth-rounder

2022: Bills traded No. 25 and a fourth-round pick to Ravens for No. 23

2021: Rams in 2019 traded a 2021 pick that turned out to be No. 25, with a 2020 first-rounder and 2021 fourth-rounder to Jaguars to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey and a 2021 fourth-round pick

2020: Vikings traded the 25th pick to the 49ers for the 31st pick and fourth- and fifth-round picks

2019: Eagles traded 25th pick to Ravens with fourth- and sixth-round picks for the 22nd pick

2018: Titans traded 25th pick and a fourth-round pick to the Ravens for the 18th pick (TE Hayden Hurst) and a sixth-round pick

2017: Texans traded 25th pick with a 2018 first-round pick (No. 4 overall) to the Browns for the 12th pick in 2017 (DeShaun Watson)

2016: Steelers drafted CB Artie Burns 25th

If Tyson slides to 25. There’s no way Ryan Poles would be allowed to have a job. But for real I may be Crazy to say this but a Jadarian Price would be nice. pic.twitter.com/pCJB0JWZmP — Logan 🐻😮‍💨 (@LoganTnelson) April 8, 2026

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