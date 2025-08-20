2026 NFL Mock Draft sends Chicago Bears impact defender in first round
A quick poll of most Chicago Bears fans would likely reveal a consensus position that sits atop a 2026 NFL Draft wish list: edge rusher.
It's not because the Bears have no edge rushers worth noting. Montez Sweat has All-Pro talent, and newly signed Dayo Odeyingbo possesses untapped potential. Even second-year pro Austin Booker could be setting up for a breakout season in 2025.
But with what we know right now -- granted, it's early to make any 2026 NFL Draft projection -- the biggest question facing this team is its pass rush.
It's why it should come as no surprise that the latest 2026 mock draft from Sports Illustrated addresses the issue with the Bears' first-round pick, No. 16 overall. In this mock draft, SI's Daniel Flick has Chicago selecting Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
"The Bears capitalized on their deep bag of cap space in the spring, filling holes and building a solid roster around Caleb Williams," Flick wrote. "Still, they have long-term questions surrounding their perimeter pass rush. Bain, a 6' 3", 275-pounder, is a speed-to-power rusher who condenses pockets and has the arsenal to discard blockers when necessary. He’s still developing his rush plans, but his flashes inspire confidence that there’s more to untap."
Bain possesses the kind of burst and first-step juice that NFL teams covet, and that the Bears could certainly use. Sweat and Odeyingbo are more power players than they are speed guys, and while Bain certainly can strike and drive opposing linemen, he does so with more ferocity than we're used to seeing in Chicago in recent years.
Bain played in just nine games in 2024 (calf injury), and finished the season with 3.5 sacks. It was a regression from the 13 games he appeared in as a freshman, when he burst onto the season with 7.5 sacks.
Assuming the Hurricanes' star returns to his 2023 form, he'll be a certain first-round pick and a prospect who Chicago Bears fans should keep a very close eye on.
