Chicago Bears beef up the pass rush in Dane Brugler’s first mock draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, annual creator of “The Beast,” has popped out with his first mock of 2026 NFL Draft season. And the result should come as no surprise to Chicago Bears fans.

The draft maven went with a sorely needed position for the Bears in his first hypthetical opening round selection—key emphasis on “hypothetical,” as this mock slots the Bears tentatively in at No. 31 overall—going with Clemson edge T.J. Parker as his pick.

“After leaning offense early in last year’s draft, the Bears’ goal with the 2026 class should be building depth on the defensive side of the ball, including the pass rush off the edge. Parker is at his best with a runway, where he can use his strong hands and long levers to break down the balance of blockers,” Brugler wrote.

Let’s get a couple things out of the way: the Bears probably won’t be picking there anyway. (How can they pick 31st when Super Bowl champions have the 32nd selection, right?)

But as long as they don’t creep too high into the draft, they might indeed have their shot at taking Parker, which might’ve been unthinkable heading into this season.

TJ Parker vs Gamecocks 🤫 pic.twitter.com/bc3iD92gzE — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) December 1, 2025

Put simply, the Clemson junior has taken a step back on the stat sheet this year after posting 11 sacks as a sophomore in 2024. This season’s production looks more akin to what he did in as a freshman, logging just five sacks and 37 total tackles. Whether that’s due to nagging injuries, a need for more refinement, or increased attention from opposing offenses, who knows?

That said, his 6-3, 265-pound frame and hard-charging style could fit well in a Dennis Allen defense on the edge, especially if he can get a little bigger without losing explosiveness. In particular, he seems to have good short-area quickness and burst that allows him to convert speed to power and ride tackles back into the the quarterback. He also never stops chasing plays both in the pocket and outside of it, which could endear him to coaches.

He’d need a little seasoning before he was ready to take on an every-down role, but the tools are there for him to become a solid player in this scheme.

As for the note about the Bears leaning more into defense early in next year’s draft after going offense-heavy this last round, one can never be too sure with a new head coach in the fold. But it’s worth noting the Lions, with Johnson as the offensive coordinator, did go with defensive needs in 2024 after swinging for Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta (along with linebacker Jack Campbell) in 2023. So it’s not insane to think Johnson might sign off on that approach here.

In any case, the Bears definitely need help with their pass rush, and Parker has the raw ability, athleticism, and potential growth curve to provide it.

