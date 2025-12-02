Packers radio hosts are freaking out over the Bears being good again

The Chicago Bears’ status as the top seed in the NFC has drawn plenty of skepticism across the league as they continue through their tough end-of-season stretch, even after knocking off the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Not surprisingly, the people throwing the most cold water on the 9-3 Bears legitimacy are the Packers, who will host their NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field for a contest that could re-shift the balance of power in the division and conference.

But more than anything, it just feels like Packers nation is taking it really hard that the Bears don’t look like the punching bags they’re used to.

Just take this hilarious rant from ESPN Wisconsin’s Kyle, Brust, and Nortman show yesterday about how Bears fans apparently aren’t gloating because they don’t believe in their squad.

“Their fans feel like their team is an imposter,” said co-host Kyle Wallace. “That’s the problem. They don’t know if their team is good or not, so that’s why they’re not talking trash.

“If the Bears were the regular Bears and they sucked, they’d be talking right now. … Now, they can’t go into the game where this is their Super Bowl. They have something bigger to play for. They’re trying to make the playoffs. They’re trying to win the NFC North. And guess what? When too much pressure comes, either you turn into diamonds, or you bust. And Bears fans and that team is going to bust on Sunday.”

First of all, using the fact that Bears fans aren’t talking trash as a sign that they’re worried about how good the team really is proves they don’t pay attention to Bears talk. Because the last thing anyone feels right now is shy about how good the Bears are. It’s fun.

Also, the idea that the Bears are scared of this Packers team—the one they beat at Lambeau Field to finish off last season, mind you—feels like projection. As if Bears fans’ silence bothers Packers pundits so much they have to pretend it means something other than it does.

Let’s be clear: this is a big game on Sunday. The winner will take control of the NFC North and take at worst a top-2 seed in the conference as a whole. Plus, they have another game coming up in two weeks at Soldier Field that could be even more important. The Packers also happen to be a very good football team, no getting around it.

But the Bears, if we’re being honest here, are playing with house money. They weren’t supposed to be this good this fast. They also just took out the reigning Super Bowl champs in a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping. So, why exactly should the Bears or their fans be intimidated by the Packers? And what makes you think this Ben Johnson-coached team, which has come back five times to win games this year, is the scared type?

Seems to me as if a certain team that has dominated this rivalry of late is a bit worried about getting their chain snatched for the foreseeable future. So much so that they have to manufacture ghosts of an inferiority complex to make themselves feel more confident.

Anyway, the Bears and their fans have more important things to worry about than talking trash to a division rival. They’re more concerned with taking the North and never giving it back.

