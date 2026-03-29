Chicago Bears Should Take Note of Buffalo Bills Trade Rumor Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

When it comes to needs going into the 2026 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears have at least a few in common.

Those common needs come along the defensive line, where the Bills and Bears need help at edge rusher and along the interior defensive line.

Both teams finished right next to each other in run defense in 2025, with Buffalo ranking 28th and Chicago ranking 27th, so bringing in a run-stuffer is important.

Along the edge, the Bears haven't addressed their need opposite Montez Sweat, and while the Bills did sign Bradley Chubb, he's not exactly reliable after battling injuries over the years.

As if we couldn't connect these offseason trade partners further, they are also right next to each other in the 2026 NFL draft order, which makes a recent Bills trade rumor one the Bears should definitely take note of.

Why Bills trade rumor matters for Bears

According to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, there is a strong belief among NFL executives that the Bills could get aggressive and trade up for an edge rusher in the first round of the draft.

"Some believe, in fact, that even after signing Bradley Chubb in free agency (from rival Miami), Bills general manager Brandon Beane will be willing to move up the draft board to land a potential impact edge presence if there is a fear such prospects will not be available at their current pick (26th overall)," La Canfora reported.

Of course, the Bears are one spot in front of the Bills, so Chicago now has to worry about Buffalo jumping ahead of it for the exact same edge rusher the team might covet.

We would also throw in the possibility that the Bills see an interior defender they like enough to jump ahead of the Bears for on Day 1, like Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, for example.

The good news is, the Bears are better equipped to make a trade up given their superior 2026 draft capital, but don't forget that 2027 draft picks are viewed highly around the NFL, so that advantage isn't as profound as it normally would be.

Poles needs to stay on his toes in Round 1 or else the Bills could snatch whoever Chicago is targeting.