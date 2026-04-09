Four Bold Predictions for the Chicago Bears at the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is exactly two weeks away, and for the first time in many years, the Chicago Bears won't be picking within the first 20 slots. What that means for the Bears is that general manager Ryan Poles has several first-round options to consider with the No. 25 pick. This, in turn, means that it's harder for Bears fans and draft analysts to predict what moves the Bears could make in the draft.

But part of the fun of the NFL draft is trying to make predictions in an unpredictable event. With that in mind, here are four bold predictions for what I think the Bears might do in the 2026 NFL draft.

1. Ryan Poles trades out of the first round

There doesn't seem to be much of a consensus among fans or draft analysts about who the Bears are likely to select at No. 25: safety, defensive tackle, defensive end, left tackle, or even wide receiver. I don't think general manager Ryan Poles has a strong idea of who he'd like to draft either, and that could make him lean towards trading back in the draft order.

Additionally, since the Bears got the short end of the stick in their compensatory pick controversy, I would imagine that Poles would like to add an extra third-round pick to his draft war chest, and trading out of the first round entirely would be a good way of making that happen. One trade proposal could be the New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals trading up to No. 25 to select quarterback Ty Simpson and get the fifth-year option for his rookie contract.

David Banks-Imagn Images

2. The Bears will select a receiver in Round 2

The Bears have bigger needs than wide receiver, but in looking at this year's draft class, there could be some excellent value at that position still available when the Bears are on the clock in Round 2. Picking a receiver ahead of a defensive lineman or a safety may not be popular with the fans, but neither was the selection of Luther Burden in last year's draft, and that worked out pretty well.

Some fans will inevitably be upset if the Bears add another receiver in Round 2, but they'd do well to not rush to judgment. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Bears fans need to start trusting Ryan Poles. He's becoming a good general manager and has earned some benefit of the doubt, especially after his highly graded 2025 draft class.

David Banks-Imagn Images

3. No left tackles will join the Bears

This is not to say that the Bears won't target a left tackle if they really like one. It wasn't even two weeks ago when Ben Johnson gave a concerning update on the Bears' left tackle situation, leaving the door open to bringing in a long-term solution, i.e., drafting a rookie. However, I do believe that the Bears are satisfied with their current group of left tackles. By re-signing Braxton Jones on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million and bringing in former first-round pick Jedrick Wills, Poles gave his team a stable floor at left tackle.

Neither Jones nor Wills is likely to provide the same level of protection that Trapilo did, but the Bears don't need to worry about the left tackle position becoming a revolving door next year, either. It's as good a situation as the Bears are going to have for the 2026 season, and unless a top left tackle prospect inexplicably falls down the board, I think there's a decent chance that the Bears don't spend a single pick on that position.

David Banks-Imagn Images

4. The Bears will select Logan Jones in Round 3

Enough with the general predictions, I'm ready to get specific. Drew Dalman's shocking retirement has left the Bears in quite a pickle at the center position, and even trading for Garrett Bradbury has not given them a good option for 2026. The Bears need a rookie who can start immediately and provide at least a league-average level of play. That rookie, in my opinion, is Iowa's Logan Jones, and I predict that he'll be Chicago's choice at No. 89.

Jones was a four-year starter at Iowa, going up against the best defenses in the country. He'll be an older rookie, turning 25 in October, but in this particular situation, that should be seen as a positive. He has more experience than any other center prospect, which makes him a more pro-ready player. According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler and his "The Beast" 2026 NFL draft guide, Jones gave up just one sack over his junior and senior seasons and is considered a fiery competitor, a "mid-round version of Tyler Linderbaum".

He is also the subject of one of the best anonymous NFL draft quotes I've ever heard. According to Logan Jones' NFL draft prospect profile page, one AFC personnel director said, "He plays like he’s got two kids and a mortgage to pay, man. That kind of grown-man effort.”