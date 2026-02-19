Chicago Bears' Former Nemesis is Firmly Aboard the Caleb Williams Future MVP Bandwagon

Caleb Williams is one of the league's hottest MVP candidates for the 2026 NFL season. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Harry Douglas both predicted that he would win the award. Colin Cowherd recently predicted that he would soon be the league's best quarterback. Similar vibes there, for sure.

Notably, he has also received the most MVP bets in the entire league for the 2026 NFL season.

The most-bet player to win next year's MVP award?



Caleb Williams 🧊 pic.twitter.com/z8oqgOx0vT — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 9, 2026

The league can't seem to get enough of Williams right now. He's already ascended to superstar status, and he isn't even scratching the surface of how good he can become.

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings is the most recent (and probably most surprising) player to jump on the Caleb Williams bandwagon. He gave the Bears QB a glowing review on ESPN's First Things First on Wednesday.

.@GregJennings believes Caleb Williams will become an MVP in the NFL one day



"He has the opportunity to be an MVP/Top 5 player. When you look at the growth... he was asked to do so much more." pic.twitter.com/bWvPZHNVr2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 18, 2026

Jennings specifically mentioned how much Williams improved from year one to year two in virtually every category. The former pass-catcher was also impressed with how much Ben Johnson put on his plate, and how well he handled the added responsibility.

If you listen to the segment, you'll hear extremely high praise coming from someone who spent most of his career repping the green and yellow. I know he might not feel a sense of kinship towards Green Bay, given that he last played his snap with them in 2012, but he was still an all-time great Packer. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2022.

While he's an analyst now and has to remove all bias, you'd still think it has to hurt him to give a Chicago Bears young QB his flowers. Caleb Williams hasn't really given him much of a choice with his play this season. Even his haters (*cough Colin Cowherd cough*) know he was undeniable. The only ones still on the broken-down anti-Caleb Williams bandwagon are holding on to the rookie year struggles, or don't like the fact that he paints his nails.

Jennings high praise is also significant considering he played with two of the best quarterbacks ever to lace up their cleats, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. He knows a thing or two about elite quarterback play.

While he mentioned that Williams will need to work on improving his completion percentage and playing within the timing of Ben Johnson's offense, he clearly thinks the young signal caller can ascend to that status.