ESPN Analyst Explains What Bears' Caleb Williams Must Do to Become an All-Pro

If Chicago Bars quarterback Caleb Williams makes the leap in 2026 from breakout second season to NFL All-Pro, it'll be all about rhythm.

That's the core of ESPN analyst Matt Bowen's recent breakdown of how the former 2024 first-overall pick can elevate his game to the same level of the best in the league in Year 3.

"If you get Caleb to play in rhythm at a higher rate, now you're talking about someone who can be an All Pro player," Bowen said on the Hoge and Jahns Podcast. "That's what he can be because he has the highlight plays off of that. He has the plays that, from a coaching perspective, I can't teach. So there should be incredibly high expectations for the Bears offense and for Caleb Williams going into his third pro season. Now when he gets back to Halas Hall in the offseason, it's not learning new terminology. It's not watching tape of the Detroit Lions. Now, you're sitting in those meeting rooms yourself scouting yourself."

Year 3 expectations 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/kIclXAbdrj — Hoge & Jahns (@HogeAndJahns) February 18, 2026

Throughout the 2025 season, Williams flashed the rare, off-script brilliance that made him a generational prospect. He flexed incredible arm angles, instinctual throws, and incredible game-winning, jaw-dropping passes that were downright magical.

However, the next step can't be about magic. It has to be about timing.

When Caleb Williams operated within structure, the Chicago Bears' offense moved with efficiency. His growth in blitz recognition improved as the season progressed, particularly late in the year when the Bears made their miraculous playoff run. The offense looked under control, and it's been a while since Bears fans could say that.

And that's the difference between a QB with a great highlight reel and a quarterback who lands on an All-Pro list.

Williams will benefit from entering a second season in the same system. He's moved beyond the difficult learning curve and can instead focus on the little things, like his footwork, to take that next leap in his game.

The Bears will enter the 2026 season with very real expectations. The offensive line and skill group are already at a Super Bowl level. The defense will improve with added talent this offseason. But ultimately, that Super Bowl sprint hinges on Caleb Williams playing as fast as possible and consistently on schedule.

If that happens? Bowen's right. Williams will be an All-Pro.