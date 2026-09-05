Examining the Real Edge Bears Have in Opening Season Against Panthers

While everyone fretted over the non-injury to Bears running back D'Andre Swift or an uncertain one to wide receiver Rome Oduzne after Thursday's final practice before game week, the really good news went by virtually undiscussed.

Defensive end Austin Booker practiced in pads and if the Bears have their budding young edge rusher to open the season against the Carolina Panthers so much of the uncertainty about their defense can end. Booker had been out since just before the preseason win over Tennessee with a minor groin injury.

It's only partially because of Booker's status as the starter at right defensive end, and their second-best edge rusher last year, that this is a crucial position for the Bears in the game against the Panthers at Charlotte. The real reason is Booker has an opportunity to be a game wrecker in Week 1. So does Montez Sweat on the other side, but especially Booker.

The Panthers' tackles have been ravaged by injuries since offseason work was taking place, and as a result, the Bears will be going up against a team softer at protecting the edge than most opponents.

Hey Packers, Jordan Love lowered his head. What else should Austin Booker have done? pic.twitter.com/XJnW7RIdJG — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) January 8, 2026

An edge for Bears? Book It

Carolina lost starting tackle Ikem Ekwonu to a patellar tendon injury in the wild card loss to the Rams, and his return hasn't progressed like it has with Bears tackle Ozzy Trapilo as he came back from a similar injury at about the same time. They also lost tackle Taylor Moton to a blood clot in his lung and he's not available.

So they'll start a rookie in his first game across from Sweat, Monroe Freeling. He was a first-round pick, but it's his first game. It's on the other side where the real opportunity is for the Bears. Booker will be going against his old friend, former Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker.

Walker didn't go through free agency as a highly sought player and a $4 million cap hit for a tackle says as much. However, Walker especially struggled last year against Booker. In three games against the Packers, Booker had 1 1/2 sacks, three quarterback hits, 18 total tackles and a tackle for loss.

It is illegal for a defender to land on a quarterback with all of his body weight.



Austin Booker continues to play dirty against the #Packers... and everyone else, actually. pic.twitter.com/VFiTjsIiBI — Bruce Irons (@BruceIronsNFL) January 11, 2026

It was Booker beating Walker that led to Jordan Love being knocked out of the regular-season win the Bears had at Soldier Field. In short, Booker owned Walker.

So it's little wonder the Bears were relieved Thursday to see Booker working ahead of next week's start of game-week preparations.

"I feel like Book has always been a guy, you can see it even from last year, I feel like a guy who takes care of his body really well and understands, you know, he wants to be on the field more than anybody," linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "And again, like he's a guy who we're really gonna count on. So awesome to see him just out there smiling, running around with guys, talking a little crap."

Jordan Love definitely has nightmares about Austin Booker.



Absolutely terrorizing that man 😂



📸: @shotby_ck pic.twitter.com/icwTnt0vif — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 12, 2026

The edge rush situation for the Bears could look even deeper if Marcus Davenport has sufficiently ramped up to join practices next week, but Dayo Odeyingbo has also begun to impress as an edge in practices. He closed one non-padded scrimmage session last week by both flushing Caleb Williams out of the pocket and then batting the pass up into the air before making the interception. he turned upfield untouched and with no one in pursuit for the TD.

If the Bears can get productivity from their edge rushers, they could have the defensive line turnaround they seek. They're already counting on a much better interior situation, whether justified or not. It stems from improvement seen from Grady Jarrett, and effective play from Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street, along with rookie Jordan van den Berg. If they can put all of this together, then the pass rush could offset anticipated coverage problems from playing two rookies in their secondary.

Maybe pass rush isn’t the problem.



The Bears had more double digit pass rushers last season than the:



• Seattle Seahawks

• Buffalo Bills

• New England Patriots

• Philadelphia Eagles

• Dallas Cowboys

• Kansas City Chiefs

• San Francisco 49ers

• Baltimore Ravens

• Las… pic.twitter.com/Myez8vdhGO — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) September 4, 2026