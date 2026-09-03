Bears Trade Rumor Confirms Ryan Poles is Looking For Help at Problematic Position

All offseason long, we have lamented the fact that the Chicago Bears did not make a significant addition at edge rusher across from Montez Sweat.

We hoped for a signing in free agency, but it never came. Then, we thought that an edge rusher addition was coming in the draft, but no dice. And, throughout those two processes, we held out hope for a trade that never happened, either.

Now, the Bears are staring down the barrel of starting the season with Austin Booker, who is currently injured and not certain to be ready to play in Week 1, per general manager Ryan Poles, and Dayo Odeyingbo, who is coming off a campaign in which he posted one sack in eight games before tearing his Achilles.

It's hard to feel comfortable with that situation at one of the most important positions on the football field. And, while it might be too little too late, it would appear Poles agrees with us.

Bears looking for edge rusher help

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Bears are exploring their options when it comes to adding a defensive end, and that includes via trade.

"Don't be surprised if ... the Bears still trade for an edge rusher," Graziano wrote.

"What I'm hearing: Chicago is thin on defense, especially on the back end. But it's up front where the team is still looking for a strong edge presence opposite Montez Sweat," he added.

Graziano goes on to note how the Davenport signing has not worked out thus far, and he would be correct.

The former Detroit Lion was signed back on Aug. 17, but he was not able to ramp up and get on the practice field before cutdown day, which led to Chicago cutting him and bringing him back on the practice squad.

Even if Davenport ends up getting into the Bears' lineup at some point, he is hardly an adequate solution to Chicago's need.

Not only has Davenport been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons and pretty much for his entire career, he hasn't had a campaign in which he's posted more than two sacks since 2021.

Why didn't the Bears add an edge rusher?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been clear from the get-go this offseason that the Bears needed help along the edge.

We've already touched on Dayo's lackluster production before he got hurt, and we also know Odeyingbo may need a year to even get back to that form following his Achilles injury.

Booker showed promise last season and maybe he turns out to be the kind of support the Bears need for Sweat, but there is zero guarantee that happens because he's unproven.

When asked about the lack of an addition at edge rusher earlier in the offseason, Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed the team simply had faith in Booker, Odeyingbo and Shemar James, who is going to miss the first four games on the PUP list as he continues to recover from his torn ACL.

Johnson also pointed to the coaching staff doing a better job as another reason he's optimistic about that trio.

"We are excited about the guys that ended up finishing the season on IR, the trajectory that they were on, both Dayo and Shemar," Johnson explained after the draft. "When you look at it from the start of the season to the point where they both got injured, we saw growth and we saw them trending in the right direction, in terms of what we want to see on game day."

"I think you saw tremendous growth from (Austin) Booker when we were finally able to get him back (healthy), as well," Johnson said. "The combination of us being able to coach better and those guys taking the next step as part of this system, I think we have some pretty good pieces to work with."

Given what we knew about the uncertainties surrounding those players, Johnson's comments were frustrating to see then, and they're even more frustrating to see now knowing the Bears are looking for help with 10 days left before Week 1.