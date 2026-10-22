Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 7: Colston Loveland, Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift

When the Chicago Bears take the field for their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, Colston Loveland, Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift will all be in uniform.

All three players had strong fantasy showings last week, which is something we haven't from from the trio in a game this season.

In his first game back from injury, Williams was sharp, completing 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown.

Loveland managed to rebound with six catches for 65 yards and one score in his most productive game of the season, and Swift found the end zone twice to salvage a game in which he had 70 scrimmage yards.

Here's our verdict on whether or not you should start these three Bears players in Week 7 on Thursday night.

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears FINALLY got Loveland going AND into the end zone (he could have had two touchdowns but fell on his second target in the end zone) last week, which led to the second-year tight end ranking as the TE4 overall, according to Fantasy Pros. Loveland now ranks as TE11 overall since Week 4.

This matchup against the Patriots will be tough, as New England is ceding the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season, per CBS Sports.

But with Loveland on the rebound over the last three games, and with Caleb Williams fully back, he needs to be in lineups until further notice.

Verdict: Start

Caleb Williams start or sit advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game in the three contests he has played in this season, which ranks tied for QB6 overall and makes him an every-week starting option.

On paper, this is a tough matchup against the Patriots, who are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to signal-callers.

However, New England is also short-handed in the secondary without cornerback Carlton Davis, so Williams' receivers should have an easier time getting open. The Pats are also capable of scoring points in bunches, so there's shootout potential here.

We're comfortable with Williams in lineups this week.

Verdict: Start

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift's uneven workload has been a concern, with the Bears back not seeing a lot of carries in the second half of games recently, which is especially surprising because Kyle Monangai hasn't played the past two games. He's out for Week 7, also.

During the week, offensive coordinator Press Taylor revealed the reason behind that has to do with keeping Swift fresh throughout the season.

Even with the lackluster second half workloads, Swift still ranks as RB10 overall in that span, and he's coming off an RB5 showing last week. In all, Swift ranks as RB10 over six games.

Knowing that, and knowing the Patriots are just a middle-of-the-road matchup against running backs this season, Swift must be started in Week 7.

Verdict: Start