Fight Breaks Out at Bears Practice as Ben Johnson Ramps Up for Bengals Session

The Chicago Bears have officially reached the point in training camp when they're ready to start hitting other people. This happens every year around this time for all 32 NFL teams. The defense and offense have faced off almost every day for the past three weeks, and tempers are now starting to flare.

In Tuesday's practice, two fights broke out. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, rookie center Logan Jones got dominated on a one-on-one rep by rookie defensive tackle Jayden Loving, considered a dark horse to make the Bears' roster, and Jones took a swing at Loving, which started the scuffle.

Just before that interaction, Austin Booker and Cole Kmet got into it with each other on an 11-on-11 team rep, and the two veterans had to be separated by teammates, according to Greg Braggs of CHGO Bears.

This is par for the course for training camps and shouldn't be a cause for concern for the fans. As aforementioned, at this point in training camp, these players have gotten on each other's last nerves after so many practices, and some shoving is to be expected, especially after one player dominates another.

The Bears run a more intense training camp than most teams

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to QB Caleb Williams. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know by now that Ben Johnson loves his tough practices, and the results seem to speak for themselves. The Bears proved to be one of the toughest teams in the NFL last year, and not just in sheer physicality. They also displayed a tough kind of resilience that allowed them to pull off seven stunning fourth quarter comebacks.

We got an even closer look at the intensity of Ben Johnson when The Athletic's Dan Pompei went behind the scenes for a day at training camp. One of several nuggets revealed by Pompei was how Johnson brutally lashed out at Caleb Williams over what he called a bad interception in practice.

It may not be for everyone, but this style of leadership has been working so far for the Bears, and it stands in stark contrast to the style we saw in last year's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, when one Dolphins player called out the Bears for what he believed was 'fake' toughness. He would later find out in the preseason game that there was nothing performative about how the Bears conduct themselves.

The Bengals better be ready for joint practice with the Bears

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams stands on the field during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, the Bears will travel to Cincinnati to join the Bengals for training camp. They last met the Bengals for a joint practice in 2024, when one Bengals reporter had high praise for the rookie Caleb Williams. Of course, we know now how that season went for the Bears as they stumbled into yet another losing effort and fired then-head coach Matt Eberflus the day after Thanksgiving.

This is an entirely different team two years later. Now the Bears are the defending NFC North champs and have a playoff win under their belt. In fact, one could say that they're a hotter team right now even than the Bengals, and this will undoubtedly lead to some tempers running hot and players getting into shoving and punching matches.

We'll have to see how the Bengals respond to this physicality. The Dolphins welted under the heat of joint practice with Chicago, and their season quickly went off the rails. The Bengals, however, have a chip on their shoulder as they try to claw their way back to a Super Bowl berth. I don't expect them to take the Bears' swagger lying down, and it should make for some entertaining back and forths.