Ben Johnson Loves His Tough Practices But Are There Limitations?

There will be some who look at Thursday's third Bears padded practice and say Bears coach Ben Johnson got what he had coming by making training camp practices so physical.



Not only had the Bears lost safety Coby Bryant already for possibly 10 weeks, but on Thursday their most physical practice to date didn't end before they saw backup defensive backs Dallis Flowers and Gervarrius Owens taken from the field with leg injuries, and backup slot cornerback Jaylon Jones leave with a team trainer at one point before returning.

They defense also had Montez Sweat leave practice early, while the offense had left tackle Braxton Jones leave following a one-on-one battle in drills with Austin Booker. The Bears can't afford to lose Braxton Jones or Sweat for any length of time.

Maybe it will be what finally jolts GM Ryan Poles into signing another edge rusher and left tackle.

Bears are back in pads for their fourth practice of the week. Today will be the longest session, scheduled for 2 hours, 10 mins. pic.twitter.com/icROlNbnho — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 6, 2026

Honestly, it wasn't really that physical. At least it wasn't physical in the same sense as last year's blood bath late in training camp when Johnson let the offense and defense go after each other full speed, full contact all day long. This one had sessions of full contact, some thud-up, others when the whistle blew plays dead at contact.

“Super physical," Booker said. "I mean, that’s what we’ve been doing every day. That’s what we’re getting used to. That’s how we’re going to play this year, so we’ve got to make it look like that in practice.”

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their longest training camp practice Thursday.



Caleb Williams completed all 6 passes to lead game-winning touchdown at end of game scenario.



Braxton Jones, Montez Sweat, Dallis Flowers, Gervarrius Owens all left practice with trainers. pic.twitter.com/cv920YWwaA — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) August 6, 2026

True enough. this is preparation, but it didn't see overtly dirty or rough, even though two small skirmishes broke out. Those battles didn't even reach the level earlier when rookie Jordan van den Berg was body-slamming people.

“I just think pads are back on and that’s how we have to play. Every snap we’re aggressive,” Booker said.

Injuries come no matter what

Bears defensive back Cam Lewis produced probably the great understatement of a training camp now just over a week old when talking about the defensive backs.



Coby Bryant going down makes Kyler Gordon’s health paramount for the Bears.



The domino effect: Cam Lewis likely at safety now with real experience at both safety and nickel but moving Lewis weakens the nickel depth.



That leaves:

▪️ Jaylon Jones: 39 defensive snaps

▪️ Josh… pic.twitter.com/GvP2FYVw6a — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 5, 2026

"We have been through a little bit of adversity so far," Lewis said.

The numbers are greatly diminished on the defensive side, especially in the secondary. Even if some of the injuries prove less serious, the Bears are going to need to bring in more players in order to practice.

They just signed safety Marlen Sewell this week and if things keep going the way they are it might not be long before he's forced to fit in with defensive starters. As it was, little known Anthony Johnson Jr. took some reps with the first team.



Fortunately for their secondary, they have just the person to fit into any role required with Lewis, a former Bills DB who came over in free agency. It was Lewis' role in Buffalo to play anywhere necessary as the next defensive back. So suddenly playing with starters as the deep safety with Bryant out is not a big ask.



"Guys that are smart and instinctive, that can play multiple roles, are really invaluable within the team. ... I just think his experience and versatility, this is why we have a guy like this."



--Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Cam Lewis replacing safety Coby Bryant — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) August 4, 2026

"It's like, you know, for example I was preparing for games, and I was playing backup nickel and our safety gets hurt," Lewis said. "Now I've got to go play safety."



This is exactly what he's being called upon to do by Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.



"So, it takes a lot on the mental side to learn both or prepare for both during a week-to-week standpoint but you've just got to be ready to go out there and play," Louis said You can't be afraid to make mistakes because I am going to make mistakes out there. I'm not perfect. Nobody on this defense or this team is perfect but just go out there and fly around and have fun doing it, you should be all right.



"Honestly, I'm not a selfish guy, I'm a team guy. I play wherever you need me to play. I've always been that way growing up."

At 183 pounds, there's little doubt Louis' best position is slot cornerback but his experience in Buffalo filling in at safety says he can do this for a while, at least until safety Elijah Hicks returns from a shin injury. Then he could return to slot cornerback where he might be needed still because Ben Johnson was asked earlier in the day about injured starter Kyler Gordon's status and the answer was status quo.

Jaylon Jones' departure came during the middle of practice just before the other two DBs, and unlike the injuries to reserves Owens and Flowers it didn't appear serious. After Jones was gone, the Bears moved Josh Blackwell into the starting slot cornerback role. That means they were down to their fourth option at slot cornerback, with Louis actually being the second choice after Gordon.

Sweat's and Braxton Jones' injuries are obviously the most important to the team's future but just like with Jaylon Jones walking off, both left on their own accord and didn't appear to be hurting. Kiram Amegadjie replaced Braxton Jones with the first team most of practice before Jedrick Wills took a few first-team reps at the end on their two-minute drill that ended with Caleb Williams' 10-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden.

Cam Lewis on training for both cornerback and safety positions: pic.twitter.com/NR051S57AM — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 6, 2026

The team didn't update anyone on the injuries and may not until Saturday or Sunday because they are off on Friday.

As for the physical nature of practice, it will continue and very likely get much more heated than it was Thursday. Put it this way, it better get more heated because they have to be ready for physical wars in the NFC North and this wasn't really that bad.

The competition will remain high but the physical nature of them will no doubt be higher like last year.



"Yeah, definitely, it's great competition and we're blessed to have the offense we have and I know the offense feels the same about us, so we just got to complement each other this year and I think we all see that," Booker said.

That is, the ones who are still healthy enough will complement each other.

Initial though is that #Bears LT Braxton Jones dodged a significant injury and will be fine. He needs to be checked out more but sounds positive. Jones was emotional after leaving the 1-on-1 pass rushing drill and understandably. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 6, 2026