At first glance, the Bears came away with another huge win with their trade for center Garrett Bradbury.

How could you go wrong with Joe Thuney's college roommate for North Carolina State road games coming on board to replace retired center Drew Dalman ? It'll be like old times in the middle of the line.

The price is right in more ways than one, too.

It's more than right. At a $5.7 million cap hit for 2026, they not only are well below what they saved on Drew Dalman but have money saved to devote to finding a left tackle or defensive help.

They’re obviously going to draft a center now. Obvious that this is a move for a serviceable veteran that can help Caleb and also groom the next starting center of the future. — Michael DeBartolo (@MikeDeBartolo78) March 6, 2026

The price is right

They avoided the big $20 million payday to Baltimore's Tyler Linderbaum.

Not only that, but giving up a fifth-round pick for a starting center? They did do the same thing two years ago when they traded for Ryan Bates and that hasn't exactly worked out. Still, Bradbury is a center and Bates was both a guard and center and had injury issues. Bradbury has been relatively injury free throughout his career.

He's coming to the Bears from a Super Bowl team. This looks like a better option in all ways.

My Garrett Bradbury thoughts...



Thought it was interesting @TampaBayTre said Linderbaum was plan A. If Bears are out that quickly, my guess is a large gap over the guarantee (That's why they lost McGlinchy a few years ago).



He's a one year solution. I expect the Bears to use a… pic.twitter.com/snbxxXTIby — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) March 7, 2026

Don't get carried away with celebrating yet another victory for GM Ryan Poles, though.

At best, this is a low-budget, risky move and here's why.

He might not cost the team much in draft capital or cap space. He might be from a winning team and is even a friend and former teammate of the NFL Protector of the Year, but he still has to be able to play football.

I think Garrett Bradbury trade means one of three things



1) they sense the Linderbaum/McGovern market is getting crazy and want insurance if they get outbid

2) they’re about to draft a center very high

3) they legit think Bradbury can start and want to spend big money elsewhere — Jeremy (@JeromeyR0me) March 7, 2026

Uh, wait a minute

Bradbury has been anything but a good pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus analytics.

Last year was one of his best seasons, but he was blocking for one of the most mobile passers in Drake Maye. Although he didn't give up a sack or commit a penalty, he was graded by PFF only 23rd as a pass blocker, and has never been better than 18th among centers as a pass blocker.

Bears got there center. Garrett Bradbury from the Pats. Told Y’all they weren’t getting Linderbaum. Money is tight, y’all think they have an unlimited dollar amount.

Bradbury salary for 2026 is 5.7M

Was the Pats center all of 2025 — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) March 6, 2026

In fact, from the time he broke in and throughout his six years as a Vikings lineman, he was among the worst pass-blocking centers in the NFL. He was graded dead last among centers as a pass blocker in his first two years and two above last in his third year. He has allowed 20 sacks and committed 35 penalties in seven seasons, including holding 17 times, per NFLGSIS.com.

At least most of the holds came very early in his career as a younger, inexperienced blocker during his first two seasons. He had six holds in each of those seasons.

Garrett Bradbury is 30 years old. Has a $6.9M cap hit in 2026.



He was graded 60.1 by PFF 30/40 centers.



Definitely not a move I expected. And not sure I love it. Curious to see how Ryan Poles spends the money saved. pic.twitter.com/MMggjmNloa — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) March 6, 2026

PFF analytics are not ironclad by any means, but the penalties for holding are tangible and troubling, and his inability to be higher than 23rd overall in center rankings in every season except one doesn't say he's just been misunderstood. At best, he hasn't been elite.

It's a case where Poles got burned by Dalman's retirement and did what he could with the cap situation being what it is.

Ben Johnson's input has meant a lot with offensive acquisitions over the last two years. The best thing that can be hoped for here is he guided them to a gem who was simply in the wrong situation at Minnesota and is hitting stride.

The idea here has to be to draft a center and have Bradbury there as the place holder, like New England did last year with Jared Wilson. It's Wilson now who will inherit Bradbury's spot. If it's not to draft someone, then it's to buy time while Luke Newman learns to be a center.

Maybe he can produce another sack-free and penalty-free season like in 2025 when he played in the Super Bowl, but the numbers all suggest otherwise.

One of the worst centers in the league. No clue why they would make this move unless he’s depth. #Bears https://t.co/tMWe8G652D — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 6, 2026

