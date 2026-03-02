Gervon Dexter Trade Hoax Exposed as Not Being on the Bears' Plate

One of the more stunning revelations regarding the Bears during last week's NFL combine was how they were getting trade calls regarding defensive tackle Gervon Dexter .

This was reported by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz and it fueled all kinds of speculation on who the teams were and what they were going to give for him.

None of it made much sense from a Bears standpoint and are good reasons. It's all fiction, according to Tribune Bears writer Brad Biggs . Speaking in his regular spot on WSCR's Mully & Haugh, Biggs didn't just offer up opinion on this matter.

"Gervon Dexter's not ... they're not taking calls on him, they're not making calls on him," Biggs told David Haugh and Mike Mulligan. "I'm reporting nothing is happening on that."

With Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter the only DTs under contract for 2026, the #Bears definitely need to acquire DTs via FA & Draft. But, there's something about Dexter that tells me the best is still to come.@GervonDexter could be a Pro Bowler in a year or two. pic.twitter.com/GH5KTqPCLY — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) February 28, 2026

The report had also sparked all sorts of speculation that Dexter might be part of a trade for either Maxx Crosby or even potential free agent Trey Hendrickson.

Why trade talk was unlikely

None of this made sense because one of the problems the Bears have is lack of numbers at defensive tackle, in addition to quality of play. Dexter rated top 20 in terms of pass rush among defensive tackles last year according to Pro Football Focus.com. He has played only three seasons and this is his contract year. This is usually a reason teams might trade a player but it's entirely possible Dexter might suddenly improve as a run stopper if paired with different defensive tackles.

.@BradBiggs on how the Bears view Gervon Dexter Sr.: "They're not taking (trade) calls on him. They're not making calls on him ... I'm reporting nothing is happening on that.



"They've got two defensive tackles under contract. They're not looking to move one." pic.twitter.com/TIofMX5r6H — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 2, 2026

When a team has little overall interior or edge rush like the Bears, getting rid of one player who did produce a career-high six sacks last year makes almost no sense unless it brings another interior player in return. If they traded him and then drafted another defensive tackle, they'd merely be replacing Dexter and still need at last two other defensive tackles, if not three.

Grady Jarrett, who turns 33 this season, is the only other defensive tackle under contract for 2026.

Gervon Dexter after the sack ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZsInaaOELW — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 14, 2025

Now, if teams are actually calling about Dexter it would make more sense. Often defensive tackles need three or four years to develop in the league.

As an example, Javon Hargrave, who reportedly will be released by the Vikings, had three straight seasons with seven sacks or more but it didn't happen until his sixth season. In his third year, he had 6 1/2 sacks, the same year in his career Dexter had six. Dexter Lawrence was a solid player for three years or flashed, but in Year 4 he became a Pro Bowl and All-Pro beast with 7 1/2 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

My Fair assessment of Gervon Dexter Sr...#dabears defensive interior was by far the weakest unit that they put on the field in 2025.

Big Dex is lacking the elite traits that make an impact on the interior defensive line. He only shows up once every four or five plays, but when… pic.twitter.com/AM00fATGco — Adam Mason (@adamhmason) January 23, 2026

The Bears have never expressed anything negative about Dexter other than a need for more consistency and that he needed to get better at doing something all the defensive linemen did, and that was adapting to a new pass rush technique required by Dennis Allen's scheme.

Dexter ran a faster 40 time and is roughly the same size as projected first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks, who played at the same college (Florida).

While there are factors that lend themselves to the Bears trading Dexter, like his contract expiring in March of 2027, there is nothing logical to it when they need higher quality among interior defensive linemen, lack any cap space, and simply need numbers at this position for next year's roster.

I keep getting comments and seeing talk of people saying "Gervon Dexter didn't work out"



He recently turned 24 Years old

Younger than some players in the 2026 NFL Draft

Has gotten better every season

Top 10 In Sacks at his position



His best football is yet to come #DaBears pic.twitter.com/p94SOZRXGm — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) January 23, 2026

