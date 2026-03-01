Linking Bears to Combine Receivers Depends on DJ Moore's Departure

Bears coach Ben Johnson loves the versatility he has with his pass catchers .

When you have seven players with at least 48 targets , it's obvious each had a good chance to show what they can do.

"Each guy brings something different to the table," Johnson said at the combine. "And that’s really what we’re looking to generate from all our skill positions: how can we best complement each other? Who’s got the speed? We need versatility, guys that can line up all over the place, certainly guys that have great hands.

"I think when you look at a 17-game season or 17 games-plus when you make the postseason, you need all hands all deck. Because the truth of the matter is that not everybody is going to stay available throughout that."

Luther Burden III’s tape is about as enticing as it gets man



He was really such a polished prospect coming out of Missouri



High ceiling, elusive, physical, shifty, and real NFL speed.. Chicago got a gift with the 39th overall pick



A true WR1 pic.twitter.com/rTdeHUxqoZ — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) January 23, 2026

That's how it worked last year with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III leaving for injuries and others filling their role after injuries. It was obvious DJ Moore was the most versatile, as Johnson said he could fill every position and run every route.

The roster currently lacks a receiver with world-class speed but if they trade or cut Moore they could also use a more versatile target.

It's entirely possible Luther Burden III can develop into that all-purpose type. Apparently, they've been studying the receiver crop closely at Indianapolis and the Senior Bowl for versatile types.

Bears need cap room and edge rusher. Possible trade with Raiders that need help for QB1:

Bears receive Maxx Crosby and 2027 mid round pick

Raiders get DJ Moore, 2026 1st and 2027 3rd

Would you go for that?#Bears #ESPN1000 — Viva Da Bears (@VivaDaBears) February 28, 2026

Former Caleb Williams teammate

Asked at the combine which three quarterbacks he'd fantasize catching passes from, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon had a fun answer.

"Hmmm, probably say Caleb Williams would be cool, former teammate," he said. "Probably go Aaron Rogers would be cool. He a GOAT. He a legend. One more. I would go Jayden Daniels. Sure."

Makai Lemon fights for every, single inch… pure football player.

pic.twitter.com/APpZc2IzBF — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) February 21, 2026

Putting Williams together with Lemon would be interesting, especially because of descriptions of the USC receiver's strength.

"Probably my fearlessness and my unwavering ability just to never back down," Lemon said at the combine. "Things don’t go right in the road, I ain’t never going to back down, tuck my tail. I’m gonna problem solve. I’m gonna get through it."

He sounds a lot like the Bears quarterback, but also like a player Ben Johnson had in Detroit—another USC receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"This kid is a warrior who plays with passion," is how Mel Kiper Jr. describes Lemon, who is projected as a middle first-round pick. "I'd want Lemon on my roster. He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. b

USC WR Makai Lemon on who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ZozjmE65qj — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) February 27, 2026

"He is one of my favorite players in the class, and he ranked third in the nation in receiving yards per game in 2025."

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein saw the same sort of thing in the 5-foot-11, 192-pound receiver.

"Elevates his toughness and focus when catch is contested," Zierlein wrote.

Unless the Bears are moving up in Round 1, this is a receiver who likely would be out of their range.

Another receiver, LSU's Chris Hilton, said he has spoken to the Bears but not at the combine. He is regarded as more of a Day 3 or undrafted free agent type. Hilton made only 41 college catches for 38 games but did average 19 yards a catch and scored six TDs.

How does a receiver with only 10 catches all of last season nearly crack my top 100?



LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr (3) is a true burner with legit deep speed but also has explosive burst and solid yac ability. Also peep the crazy block in the last clip. If he can stay healthy, he's a… pic.twitter.com/gaJOXzRIQx — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) February 10, 2026

KC Concepcion

They showed some combine interest in another receiver who could be available to them in Round 2. That would be Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, who is Kiper's eighth-best receiver in this draft.

Concepcion said he talked to the Bears, Bills, and Jaguars about how his versatility is an asset. He started out playing quarterback.

KC Concepcion ridiculously smooth in the gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/fKxX1DPfyq — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) February 28, 2026

"It has set me up for the future, me being able to play kick return, me being able to play quarterback, me being able to play running back, me being able to play receiver, I feel like those younger days have set me up," said Concepcion, who is 6-foot, 196 pounds.

Besides catching 185 passes for 2,218 yards and catching 25 touchdown passes in two years at North Carolina State and one at Texas A&M, Concepcion was a punt returner who averaged a spectacular 16.7 yards for 30 returns. Last year alone he had 25 returns for an 18.2-yard average and broke two for touchdowns.

KC Concepcion is gonna look great in a #Billsmafia Jersey



✅Savy Route Running Technician

✅Elite short-area separation

✅Dynamic YAC Nightmare

✅Eye popping Twitch/Burst

✅Proj Round 1



Comp: Luther Burden III



This Pro Ready Rookie will SMASH w/offensive minded coach Brady🚀 https://t.co/MYSCwOKPR1 pic.twitter.com/WGroD5qqb9 — Dynasty Dad (@DynastyDadFF) February 10, 2026

"As soon as I get the ball in my hands, it's electric," he said at the combine. "I will never let the first guy take me down, it doesn't matter if it's a screen, if it's a slant, if it's a fade route, any route, really, I am going to catch the ball and it's gonna be amazing."

There's something else about Concepcion that would endear him to Ben Johnson.

Luther Burden understands NO BLOCK NO ROCKpic.twitter.com/d3MRYhA4o0 — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) January 13, 2026

"One thing also I do really well, I block in the run game, but I can get better at that," he said. "Also, I can be more physical."

As Johnson said, "no block, no rock."

Whether the Bears need that type of receiver earlier in the draft remains to be seen, and the key determiner is DJ Moore's return

Gotta give Marcel Reed credit for making this amazing play on the ground, but it pains me wasting this *amazing* release against press by KC Concepcion.



He beat the safety on the end zone angle too!



pic.twitter.com/6PM0K3e3rd — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) October 26, 2025

X: BearsOnSI