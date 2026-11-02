Jeffery Simmons Trade by Bears Makes Big Impact With Gambling World

The world of betting can often be a tough sell for teams trying to make a climb to favorite status.



The same teams always at the top seem to linger there with those setting odds and, hence, bettors because their money helps alter the lines. The Bears and coach Ben Johnson are a good example, but now they seem to have either sold America's betting public on their chances or are in this process.



According to BetMGM, the Bears are tied for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl after the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Bears are in a group of teams at +1000 to win it all, trailing only Buffalo (+550) and San Francisco (+600). The Bears are tied with Monday night's opponent, Seattle, as well as Kansas City and Jacksonville.



They've come a long way. On opening day, the Bears came in at 30-1 odds and 15th best chance to win it all. The only NFC North team the Bears rated above was Minnesota on opening day.



"We've only had four or five defensive tackles in my lifetime like Reggie White, Aaron Donald, Chris Jones…Jeffery Simmons, they change odds." – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/SL3tsOoHZl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2026

BetMGM had the Bears at just +1400 prior to the trade for Simmons, so they took a big step up in the minds of oddsmakers/bettors with the move made last week by GM Ryan Poles.



There has been a similar move up with other sites. DraftKings, for instance, has them at +1100, or 12-1 odds. They were 30-1 on opening day, or +2500.



The somewhat surprising numbers are how they remain only the third-best bet for their own division despite being one of the Super Bowl favorites.

BetMGM had them at +240 in the NFC North, worse than the favored Vikings (+150) and even the Lions (+230).



There are other factors at work in a division title battle, such as the fact they have started out 0-2 in the NFC North and now are actually behind the Lions per tiebreaker of divisional record, and trailing Minnesota by a game.

No matter what Vegas says, Bears are now the favorite.



Super Bowl-or-bust stakes for Ben Johnson & Caleb Williams.



Target on their backs & just like my #Seahawks s/o re: Quenton Nelson + not shying away from the price of chasing greatness, I bleeping love it.



After watching… https://t.co/fGkX6C5vM9 — Newbear (@Newbear) October 29, 2026

Perhaps there is no other way for the Bears to move up faster among the favorites for the Super Bowl than to win Monday night's game in Seattle. Beating the champions in their place a week after they just obliterated Kansas City can convince a lot of people.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jeffery Simmons is a market mover



Futures Market:

Bears SB odds before trade: +1400

Bears current odds: +1100 #DaBears pic.twitter.com/V9q4bJhRJG — HotTakes (@hottakes_app) October 29, 2026

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