Why Does Joe Flacco Want to Pay Caleb Williams' Week 7 Fine?

If there's a football player who likes to do things his own way, it's Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. From painting his fingernails before games (something his new teammate Jeffery Simmons once made fun of) to operating without an agent, Williams doesn't seem to mind blazing trails his own way.

Lately, we've been seeing this pioneering attitude again with Williams, this time for his choice of cleats in Weeks 6 and 7. He's been sporting a brand of cleats called Caddix, which is not one of the NFL's approved brands but allegedly reduces the chances of lower-leg injuries to football players. The NFL hit Williams with an $11,941 fine for the cleats after the Bears' win over the Falcons in Week 6, and then doubled the fine in Week 7, as is customary for repeat offenses.

The founder of Caddix, Jack Rasmussen, publicly offered to cover Williams' fines, stating that he believes the players should be able to wear whatever cleats they want, especially if they improve player safety as Caddix alleges their cleats do.

But he's no longer the only person willing to fork over some cash on Williams' behalf.

Joe Flacco stands with Caleb Williams on Caddix cleats

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco warms up prior to a game. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Super Bowl XLVII champion and MVP Joe Flacco has now announced his intention to cover Williams' fines for wearing Caddix cleats. In a public statement, Flacco announced, "If Caleb gets fined again for wearing Caddix, I'll pay the fine myself. I've worn these cleats for years, and I know firsthand the difference they make."

Flacco also added, "This isn't about making a statement or breaking the rules just to break them. It's about wearing gear that works for you and helps keep you safe on the field." It's worth noting that the NFL collects fines by withholding pay from a player's paycheck, according to the NFL's Football Operations rules and guidelines. In order to cover Williams' fine, Flacco, or Rasmussen, would have to actually pay Williams himself after the fact.

While it may come as a surprise to see Flacco come to Williams' defense (the two players don't appear to be close acquaintances), the reasoning behind Flacco's statement makes sense. At the end of the day, it comes down to player safety. Flacco has enjoyed a long, productive career, and he surely appreciates how much credit for that goes to his overall health.

Before this season, Williams had not missed a single NFL game, not even one snap. His three-game absence with a hamstring injury, however, appears to have brought his longterm health to the forefront of his mind. That's why he's wearing Caddix cleats now, and that's why Flacco is willing to cut Williams a check for the fines he's collected.

Caleb Williams may soon face harsher punishments than just fines

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks to pass against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what it's worth, the situation is a little more nuanced than the NFL just fining Williams for wearing unapproved cleats. The fact of the matter is that other brands pay the NFL millions of dollars to have their logos, and only their logos, visible on players' cleats on gameday. The NFL has an obligation to protect those companies' investments.

Other players wear Caddix cleats but are not fined because they cover up the logo. Williams could do this as well, but has chosen not to thus far. We don't know why he's made that choice, but it goes back to Williams forging his own paths forward. However, he may want to consider covering the logo up soon. Jonathan Jones of The Athletic wrote about Caleb Williams' cleat issue on Saturday morning, and he believes that Williams and everyone else who wears Caddix cleats "will be forced to cover the logo or not be allowed to enter the game."

Williams may have enough money to scoff at a $24,000 fine, but there's not the proverbial snowball's chance that he'll sit out a game over some cleats, especially not after the Bears traded for superstar Jeffery Simmons. They're all-in on a Super Bowl, and you can count on Williams to make that his top priority.

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