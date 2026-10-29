Jeffery Simmons May Owe His New QB an Apology for Fingernail Remarks in 2024

Most of the NFL world sees the Chicago Bears as Super Bowl contenders after a 5-2 start to the season, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles apparently agrees with that assessment. He pulled off a blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday morning, bringing the Bears a badly-needed, certified game-wrecker for the defensive line.

This move sent the Bears' Super Bowl odds skyrocketing, and for good reason. Simmons is a three-time All-Pro who has already racked up four sacks, six tackles-for-loss, and nine quarterback hits through seven games on a dysfunctional Tennessee Titans team. He brings a championship-caliber level of play to this defense, something that hasn't been seen at Halas Hall in several years.

In addition to his tremendous upside as a defender, Simmons may also consider bringing some words of reconciliation for his new quarterback, Caleb Williams. In his first NFL game, Williams faced Simmons and the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, and Simmons promised to trash-talk Williams for his fingernail paint.

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons celebrates a fumble by the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Painted nails. I can't wait to say that to him," Simmons said on The Rich Eisen Show, more than two months before the start of the 2024 NFL season. "All the hype's gonna be around [the Bears] of course... That also make me even talk more smack and boost me up a little more, get into a different mode, as well."

Simmons went on to acknowledge that Williams wasn't being hyped up for no reason, but he still wanted to welcome the rookie to the big leagues. "I get it. You've got a first-round pick like Caleb Williams, which is a great player," he said. "Watching a couple games when he was at USC, he's a hell of a player. But it's a different league, and I'm excited to play him the first game."

Caleb Williams is lucky to have a teammate like Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons during a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Simmons' harsh words for Williams doubtlessly earned him plenty of ire among Bears fans, and rightfully so. Nobody likes listening to an opposing player trash-talk their quarterback. However, a trash-talking player is exactly the kind of guy that every fanbase loves once he's on their side, and the Bears, and Caleb Williams in particular, are lucky to have him.

Just look at the Chicago Bulls in the 1990's. Dennis Rodman was one of the most hated men in Chicago while he was a member of the Bad Boy Pistons. But he eventually joined the Bulls and became a key piece of their second three-peat run, and he became a legend in the city.

That's not to say that the Bears are about to become a dynasty, of course. However, as aforementioned, adding Simmons to the Bears' defense sent their Super Bowl odds to the moon. He's a true gamechanger, someone for whom offensive coordinators and quarterbacks have to account. Whatever ill will lingered among the fanbase (or with Williams, if he ever took that personally) will evaporate the first time Simmons sacks the opposing quarterback or drops some trash-talk about a division rival.

Bears fans first chance to see Simmons in action will be on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, who pulled off a blockbuster trade of their own this week when they acquired six-time All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. If he can help deliver a massive upset win against the defending champs on prime time, expect to see Simmons' Bears jersey everywhere you look at their next home game.