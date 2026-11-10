Jonah Jackson Defends Jeffery Simmons Against Bucs OL's Accusations After Bears' Win

Following the Chicago Bears' Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive lineman Luke Goedeke lobbed a few accusations at defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Goedeke accused Simmons of holding offensive linemen to help his defensive end, and then the Bucs veteran accused Simmons of launching himself at Bucs players and even taking a cheap shot at his head, according to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

"I mean, you're holding me on one, you came right at my head," he said. "I mean, that's always fun. He's known for it in pass pro, just holding the tackle so that the DE can run free, so I got that twice."

"There's no reason to come out on a TE and just drill a tackle on the side of the head," he added.

Simmons has not yet publicly responded to Goedeke's claims, but one of his teammates have.

Jonah Jackson defends Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Goedeke's accusations, at least when it comes to Simmons launching himself and holding offensive linemen, Bears guard Jonah Jackson said none of that is unusual.

In fact, he said Bucs defenders were launching themselves at Bears offensive linemen during the same game.

"The guys on his team tried to launch themselves at us I think every play," he said on 104.3 The Score on Monday. "I don't know any different. That's on him how he feels. It is what it is. This is football. Especially in the trenches, it gets rough and rowdy."

"They all do it," Jackson said when it comes to holding. "It is what it is. You've gotta find ways to combat it."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) gets into position during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goedeke had told Kahler that he "occasionally" sees guys doing what Simmons does in terms of the holding and launching, but clearly Jackson would beg to differ, especially as it pertains to Buccaneers defenders who are apparently doing the same.

Is Goedeke going to go to his teammates and tell them to stop doing that? Not likely.

And let's not pretend that Goedeke is some angel, either.

Here's a two-play sequence that first saw Simmons toss the Bucs lineman like a ragdoll before Goedeke retaliated with a cheap block in the back on the next snap.

1) Jeffery Simmons sent Luke Goedeke flying.



2) Next play, Goedeke tosses Simmons to the turf.



It's getting chippy at Soldier Field! pic.twitter.com/yoZvqtqqg4 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 9, 2026

What this all adds up to is Goedeke is frustrated that his team lost and Simmons got the better of him.

There is no other explanation for Goedeke acting like what Simmons was doing is unusual because clearly it isn't.

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