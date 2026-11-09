Jeffery Simmons Draws Dirty Hit Accusation After Bears' Win Over Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Luke Goedeke is clearly not a fan of Chicago Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

We saw the two players going at it a bit during the Bears' Week 9 win over the Bucs on Sunday night, and after the game, Goedeke expressed his frustration with a few things Simmons did.

According to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, Goedeke claims Simmons holds opposing offensive linemen so he can help free up the defensive end on any given play.

Goedeke also accused Simmons of taking a cheap shot at his head.

"I mean, you're holding me on one, you came right at my head," he said. "I mean, that's always fun. He's known for it in pass pro, just holding the tackle so that the DE can run free, so I got that twice.

"So that's always a good one. But yeah, just kind of going back and forth. I mean, respect the guy, but some of the stuff he can really take out of his game. It's just kind of old, to be honest."

When asked to expound on what he said, Goedeke provided more details of what he doesn't like about Simmons' game.

"There's no reason to come out on a TE and just drill a tackle on the side of the head," Goedeke added. "It's really not a place really in the game for that, to be honest with you."

Goedeke said he only "occasionally" sees players doing what he accuses Simmons of doing, "but most will at least play with their hands and not try and launch themselves at you," he said.

Not the first complaint about Simmons

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs offensive lineman certainly isn't the first player in the NFL to complain about Simmons. We've heard a good amount of players air their grievances with the star tackle over the years.

We've seen multiple players accuse Simmons of not only dirty play, but even of spitting on them. Simmons is quite the trash-talker, something even Caleb Williams has experienced before.

Despite all of the accusations against him, Simmons has never been suspended or fined for spitting, but he has faced fines for other infractions, like unnecessary roughness, for example.

How Jeffery Simmons fared in second Bears game

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons made his Soldier Field debut on Sunday night and once again made a big impact.

Big Jeff filled up the stat sheet with four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one pass defensed and one QB hit. He tallied three pressures and two defensive stops in total, per Pro Football Focus.

But Simmons' impact extends beyond the stat sheet. Teams are routinely double-teaming him, and that is freeing up the guys around him to make plays.

Through two games, Simmons has been everything the Bears could have hoped for.

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