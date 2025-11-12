When Ben Johnson anticipates return of two injured cornerbacks
While the Bears play, their best defensive players toil away.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had surgery for a groin injury after Week 2 and has been seen in the locker room off and on over the past few weeks as he goes through rehab.
The hope had been he would return at some point later in the year, but nothing more had been said as rumors built and vague social media posts were made.
They also have the issue of Kyler Gordon's groin injury as he, like Johnson, is on IR.
"We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here," Johnson said. "But kinda to-be-determined on when those (IR) clocks will start ticking here.
Gordon's situation had been described as less serious and possibly only a four-week or five-week injury when he went out. His four-week IR stay could, in theory, end after this week’s game.
"Yeah, we’re still thinking that," Johnson said. "I can’t tell you exactly when, but hopefully in the near future here."
The good news for the Bears was their running backs were all on the practice field on Wednesday as D'Andre Swift was able to practice at least on a limited basis for the first time on a Wednesday in four weeks. He also has been plagued by a groin injury.
Defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) was back at practice on a limited basis, as was tight end Cole Kmet (back) and both linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (knee) and cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) were removed from the injury report and going through full practices.
Wide receivers DJ Moore (shoulder, hip) and Rome Odunze (heel) missed practice, as did Jaquan Brisker (back), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and Jahdae Walker (concussion).
Moore and Odunze have been sitting out Wednesdays in recent weeks due to their injuries and then gradually working back toward the game with full Friday practices. However, that was when Moore had a hip injury. The shoulder is a new situation resulting from Sunday's game.
