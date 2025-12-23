Nahshon Wright's Pro Bowl snub makes no sense, and their division rival even knows it

Nahshon Wright absolutely deserved a Pro Bowl nod for his performance this season. The fact that he didn't is an even bigger mockery than what the Pro Bowl, itself, has become.

It was such a snub, that Chicago's division rival has even taken notice.

Nashone wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 23, 2025

Nahshon Wright led the entire NFL with eight takeaways on the defensive side of the ball. How that was ignored throughout the voting process is absolutely beyond me.

It wasn't just the fact that he consistently got his hands on the football, either. It was when he was getting his hands on the football. Whenever the Bears needed a spark this season, Wright was there to provide it.

Seven of his eight takeaways came in wins for the Bears, and he often was the reason the tide turned in Chicago's favor. He was pivotal to the team winning four games in November, with each takeaway being better than the last.

He closed out the Week 9 game against Cincinnati by intercepting Joe Flacco's late Hail Mary attempt. The following week, the Giants had a 17-7 lead and were on the cusp of the red zone before he dove on a Jaxson Dart fumble. The Bears kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive. The game could've been 24-7 in a blink and close to being out of reach, and instead it became 17-10. The Bears went on to win 24-20.

In the following game against Pittsburgh, he set the tone early by making a miraculous one-handed, toe-tap interception on the Steelers' first pass attempt of the game. That seemed to significantly change their offensive approach, as they largely took the air out of the ball from there.

He made yet another miraculous interception the following week against the Vikings that swung the momentum back in Chicago's favor. The play occurred right before halftime when Minnesota was attempting to tie the game at 10. This was the one that I'm confident Wright holds dearly, as it happened just days after his former football coach, John Beam, had been killed.

Fantastic high point by Nahshon Wright for the INT on JJ McCarthy!



CHIvsMIN on FOX/FOX One+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/K8427grMZE — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

You could also make a strong case that the Bears wouldn't have come out on top with their first signature win of the season the following week against Philadelphia if not for Wright's efforts. The Eagles were in the red zone in a 10-9 game before the corner ripped the ball out of quarterback Jalen Hurts' hands on their signature Tush Push play. The Bears scored on the ensuing drive to widen the lead to 17-9. They eventually came away with a 24-15 victory over the defending champs.

You could make the same argument for their most recent game against Green Bay. The Packers were on the doorstep of the end zone and were about to extend their lead to 13-3 on the first drive of the second half. That was, until, Wright ripped the ball out of Josh Jacobs' hands for another forced fumble. After some late-game heroics, the Bears came away with a 22-16 win in overtime. Who knows if it would've been possible if not for Wright holding them out of the end zone.

These weren't empty stats that he put up this season. They were integral to Chicago's ability to win.

Why didn't he make the Pro Bowl? Because the voters wanted to continue their love affair with the defending Super Bowl champs, I guess.

NFL 2026 Pro Bowl DBs:



Cornerbacks

NFC: Cooper DeJean, Jaycee Horn, Quinyon Mitchell, Devon Witherspoon

AFC: Christian Gonzalez, Derek Stingley Jr., Pat Surtain II, Denzel Ward



Safeties

NFC: Kevin Byard, Antoine Winfield Jr., Budda Baker

AFC: Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton, Derwin… pic.twitter.com/t1LzZhZpal — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2025

Quinyon Mitchell is one of the best young corners in the NFL. Is he a more complete player than Nahshon Wright? Sure. Wright undoubtedly had the better season, though. It wasn't close, either.

Guess who the Pro Bowler is…



Nahshon Wright deserved to be selected. pic.twitter.com/7iNw0IW13r — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) December 23, 2025

Wright also had a significantly better year than Mitchell's teammate, Cooper DeJean. Nevertheless, the latter was also selected to the Pro Bowl despite having three fewer interceptions and fumble recoveries, and one fewer forced fumble. Again, it wasn't close.

Getting upset over a Pro Bowl nod (or lack thereof) might be silly to you and me, but the achievement means more to the players. It feels safe to assume that it would mean a bit more to someone who was on the Vikings practice squad all of last season.

Wright was one of the best stories across the entire NFL this year. He very much deserved a Pro Bowl nod to show for it.