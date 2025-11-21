Key matchup opportunities await Bears against fading Steelers
From coach Ben Johnson to quarterback Caleb Williams to other Bears starters, there has been nothing but reverence expressed about Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and even former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers all week.
Williams paid proper tribute to the past.
"You see why they've been where they've been for the past, I don't know how many, years," Williams said. "Why they haven't really had a losing season in a bunch of years. It's a great challenge for us. We're excited to go out there and compete against them and show who we are.”
On the other hand...
In reality, the Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin but at 6-4 this year there's every reason to believe they'll find making the playoffs difficult. It could be even more difficult than it will be for the Bears, as they try to plug deficiencies with an aged passer, a suspect offensive line and a secondary struggling on a weekly basis.
The main reason Pittsburgh is in trouble, though, is the Ravens they see charging in the rear view mirror may be closer than they appear. And wild cards will be difficult to achieve in the AFC.
The Steelers are a team without a playoff win since 2016, and appear to be a descending team as the Bears are rising. Even with Rodgers’ accuracy as a passer, and with edge rushers who can dominate a game, their weaknesses elsewhere are apparent, or even glaring.
Here are the matchups the Bears can best exploit in Sunday's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh.
DE Montez Sweat vs. T Troy Fautanu
Fautanu is in his third season and only average as a pass blocker while struggling as a 6-foot-4, 317-pound run blocker. Pro Football Focus has him 43rd of 76 tackles blocking in the passing game but only 56th as a run blocker. Sweat seems to be hitting stride even if they did lose their other defensive end, Dayo Odeyingbo for the year to an Achilles injury. Defensive ends don't necessarily tend to lead this defensive scheme in tackles for loss but Sweat has been doing it with eight and five came in the last five games. He has had 4 1/2 of his team-high 5 1/2 sacks in the last five games. His 10 pressures are only two short of his total for all of last year. Sweat has stepped it up in a new scheme and presents a problem for Pittsburgh that will probably be combatted by throwing quicker passes and shorter ones.
DE Austin Booker vs. T Broderick Jones
Booker is totally inexperienced, though explosive at times. And he'll be going against Pittsburgh's worst-ranked offensive line starter, according to PFF grades. The 6-4, 315-pound Jones has the great size advantage on 245-pound Booker, but usually does and hasn't necessarily used it well. PFF grades him 62nd of 76 tackles, 63rd as a pas blocker and 66th as a run blocker. Jones has given up more sacks than any Steelers offensive lineman, according to PFF. His six sacks allowed this season is tied for the ninth most allowed in the NFL among tackles. Booker has been thrust into a starting role instead of situational pass rushing, so his run defense will be challenged. No one can worry about his pass rush, though. He has five quarterback hits and four pressures with a sack in only three games since coming off injured reserve.
TE Cole Kmet vs. LB Patrick Queen
While in Baltimore, Queen was regarded as a great complement to Roquan Smith and an all-around defensive threat. While his run defense is graded 59th out of 81 linebackers by PFF, there are only four linebackers of the 81 with worst pass coverage grades. He is graded 70th of 81 overall and part-time starter Payton Wilson has taken over the team tackles lead from him. Kmet was rediscovered by Caleb Williams last week in the passing game with a season-high five targets and catches. He has been showing up as an effective blocker, creating seals along the line to assist the tackles in the running game and also has helped greatly as a pass blocker when called upon even though his catch total has been held down to 16 because Colston Loveland gets the majority of tight end targets.
WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Darius Slay
Slay appears to be over a concussion that kept him sidelined but at 34 years old now and with the highest passer rating against when targeted (108.0) since 2020, there have to be questions about his longevity. He might still be "Big Play Slay" but he's giving up too many little plays and his 75% completions allowed when targeted is his most since 2020 with the Eagles. Odunze has been more of a big-play receiver this season and leads the Bears with six TD catches but has yet to become a consistent threat. He followed six catches and 6 yards with a TD by making just two catches of 24 and 17 yards last week. He got shut out by Cincinnati's porous pass defense after making seven for 114 yards against Baltimore the previous week. Still, his 33 first downs on 39 catches and the six TDs say he is Caleb Williams' most dependable threat and Pittsburgh's pass defense has generally been atrocious. They're last in the league.
CB Tyrique Stevenson vs. WR Calvin Austin III
Sometimes it has seemed the Steelers gave Rodgers DK Metcalf and nothing else at wide receiver. Their second-best threat at wideout is Austin, who is graded 122nd of 129 receivers by PFF and leads Pittsburgh with three dropped passes. The tiny (162 pounds) speedster has split time almost evenly between outside and the slot, where he would get picked up by C.J. Gardner-Johnson or Kyler Gordon. But he has been deployed outside a little more. Steelers QBs have only a 63.1 passer rating when targeting him. Stevenson had gotten off to a strong start in pass coverage, allowing 66.7% completions or less in four of the first seven games, but the occasional big play downfield has plagued him while he had to take on the role of shutdown cornerback with Jaylon Johnson injured. Teams have targeted him less. If Johnson returns his week, it will be interesting to see how Stevenson is targeted or if it's Johnson, fresh off surgery, who is challenged.
