Kyle Monangai, Colston Loveland Injury Updates & More From Bears' Friday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears dropped their second-to-last injury report of the week ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night and it had bad news.

The Bears' Friday injury report includes a new addition in tight end Colston Loveland. This is his first appearance on an injury report this season.

We are, of course, keeping an eye on running back Kyle Monangai to see if there was any progress for him on the injury report after he didn't practice on Thursday. The Bears running back has not practiced since his injury.

Now, a look at the full injury report and everything else we know about the Bears' walking wounded.

Bears Friday injury report

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Colston Loveland injury update

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland was added to the injury report with a neck issue and was listed as a limited participant. It would appear, at least for now, that Loveland suffered his injury in practice, but that has not been confirmed.

Regardless, being a mid-week addition to the injury report is never a good sign for a player's chances of suiting up. We should know more on Saturday when head coach Ben Johnson addresses the media and the Bears put out their final injury report of the week.

If Loveland is forced to sit out, that would put the Bears in a precarious spot with Cole Kmet already out for the season.

That would push struggling rookie Sam Roush into an even bigger role, and we would also see Stephen Carlson and Qadir Ismail off Chicago's practice squad.

More bad news on Monangai, Jackson

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Monangai, another day without participation in practice keeps him on track to sit out his fourth straight game. Monangai was spotted riding a stationary bike at a practice earlier in the week, but that's about all the progress we've seen out of him.

Another bit of bad news is linebacker D'Marco Jackson going from limited on Thursday to a non-participant on Friday. That's not good for his chances of suiting up on Monday night.

The rest of the injury report was status quo. T.J. Edwards, who has been out for two weeks, and Jack Sanborn, who didn't play last week, remain on track to return.

Meanwhile, Malik Muhammad's status is up in the air after he turned in another limited session.

The good news for all of the Bears' injured players is that they have an extra day to get right with the game taking place on Monday, so perhaps they can improve enough over the weekend to get into what is a hugely important matchup against the Seahawks.